In the last decade Arab models have made a splash in the fashion world showcasing avant-guard creations and regional styles. Here are our top picks from the different regions. Imaan Hammam celebrates her Arab heritage and is one of the most famous models of Middle Eastern descent. Born in the Netherlands, Hammam is a proud member of an Arab household, with a Moroccan mother and an Egyptian father. She has featured on many American Vogue covers and has almost a million followers on her Instagram, which she uses as a platform to embrace her Arab heritage. “I want to be a role model for young girls who are struggling with racism or with their looks or skin color,” she says. “There aren’t many Arab models. As a North African Arab model, I’m trying to open doors for more Arab girls."
This Saudi model, who closely resembles Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow hails from Mecca and has made waves across the world with her distinct look and unconventional story, which began with a make-up artist looking for a girl who had “the same skin condition as Harlow” – vitiligo. The loss of pigment in certain patches of the skin and ended with her being on a Vogue Arabia cover with the Canadian femme. She later scored a spot on a Paco Rabanne campaign, and has started walking runways ever since.
One of the rising stars of the fashion world coming out of this region is 22-year-old Tunisian model Azza Slimen. She made her international fashion week debut this year at Paris, walking for Yohji Yamamoto, Maison Rabih Kayrouz and Chanel. She is one of the very few Arab models who has signed with foremost modelling agency in the world, Next Models Paris last year.
Hailing from Azilal in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco , 23 year old Tilila Oulhaj, is changing the face of fashion. Oulhaj has been inspired by her culture’s rich fashion heritage since she was a young girl. She believes being Moroccan, fashion and colours run in her blood and remembers her trendsetter family photo albums with the latest caftan trends . The model who has gone from modeling for local brands such as Maison ARTC and Bougroug to the cover of Vogue Arabia, is now the face of Yves Saint Laurent’s newest cosmetics collection.
The Tunisian model-turned-singer Sonia Ben Ammar is taking over the fashion world. Daughter of renowned film producer Tarek Ben Ammar and actress Beata – Sonia has starred in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and Miu Miu, and walked for Chanel. The 20-year-old is has also signed with Next Management Paris. Despite pursuing music, working in the fashion remains a passion for Ben Ammar.
The rising star, who was born in Milan to an Italian mother and a Moroccan father, is proving to be a force to be reckoned with since taking the Spring 2020 runways by storm last season. She walked for prestigious fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, Hermes and Moschino to name a few. She was was named by Vogue as one of the best performers at NYFW for spring 2020, where she walked for brands like Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and Oscar de la Renta.
20-year-old Moroccan-British fashion model Nora Attal has launched her career with high fashion campaign JW Anderson . After such a strong start, she soon went on to work with some of the industry’s biggest names, walking for the likes of Prada, Fendi and Valentino, and becoming the face of labels from Loewe and Versace to Burberry. She’s also been on the cover of British Vogue and Vogue Arabia, and has been chosen as one of the world’s top 50 models on models.com.
Based in London, Tunisian model Deba Hekmat represented Middle Eastern beauty in high fashion, walking runways including Vivienne Westwood and Vetements. However, Deba’s niche and popularity lies in her association and penchant for streetwear brands like Nike, Crowd, GCDS and Hoodlab. With her versatile and unique looks, Deba (“not Debbie”as her Instagram bio proudly proclaims ) we canot wait to see her shoot for Middle Eastern magazines and projects,. She “hopes to be part of the change in Middle Eastern media.” Next.
A fresh face on the scene, Habiba El Kobrossy has been featured in Vogue Italia and Elle, early on in her modeling career. A Taekwondo athlete, in the span of just one year has been signed by City Models in Paris, 2m Model in Milan, MMG Model in Dubai and UNN Models in Egypt. This is one femme fatale who is quickly gaining global recognition.
Born and raised in Soueida, a city just outside of Damascus, 23-year-old Syrian Ahmed Kontar always had a keen interest in sports, gymnastics and finds power in dance. Now signed to the global model network (the largest in the world) Elite Models, Kontar has appeared on the covers of magazines such as L’Officiel Homme and Man About Town.
