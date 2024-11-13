Korean singer-actress IU, also known as Lee Ji Eun, has filed a legal action against over 180 individuals involved in cyberbullying. These legal proceedings, initiated in 2023, are ongoing, with some cases already reaching the formal court hearing stage, according to the recent update from the agency.
Earlier this month, the singer's publicist issued a statement confirming that they have come down heavily on the online perpetrators.
"Our agency, in collaboration with a law firm, has filed complaints targeting those who have engaged in criminal acts, including threats, defamation, malicious false accusations of plagiarism, death threats, privacy violations, sexual harassment, distribution of obscene content, creation and distribution of illegal deepfake materials and other illegal activities," EDAM ent said in an official statement according to the Korea Times.
According to Hindustan Times, the accusations against these individuals range from severe harassment, including threats and defamation, to the creation and distribution of harmful deepfake content.