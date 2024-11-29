Dubai: Regular users of intercity bus services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi should take note of temporary route changes during the Eid Al Etihad public holidays. On Thursday, November 28, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that routes E100 and E102 will be diverted from today, November 29, until Tuesday, December 3.

Which routes are being diverted?

• E100 : The route will be diverted from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Ibn Battuta Bus Station, heading towards Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station. • E102 : Instead of starting from the Al Jafiliya bus station, the service will operate from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Musaffah Shabiya Bus Station, Abu Dhabi during the Eid Al Etihad break. The route will also stop at Zayed International Airport.

Book your intercity bus trips online

The RTA has encouraged commuters to book their bus ticket in advance via the RTA website, rta.ae, to secure seats during the long weekend. Online booking is available for E100 and E102 buses to Abu Dhabi, as well as the E201 service from Dubai to Al Ain.

How to book your tickets online:

1. Visit the RTA bus ticket booking page - bus.rta.ae/opentickets.html

2. Choose your departure station and preferred route.

3. Select your travel date and time.

4. Enter your details and make the payment.

5. You will receive your e-ticket via email.

New bus routes launched

Starting today, November 29, the RTA has also introduced new bus routes to enhance connectivity within Dubai: