The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed an agreement with real estate developer Nakheel to construct direct entrances and exits to the Dubai Islands project from Bur Dubai.

A map of the project, showing the proposed bridge in blue Image Credit: Supplied

The move comes in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai to complete the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project. It also comes under the follow-up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council.

The bridge spans 1,425 metres, with four lanes in each direction.

The agreement was formalised by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nakheel.

The Dubai Islands project will have a direct entry and exit points on the Bur Dubai side through a bridge stretching across the Dubai Creek between the Infinity Bridge and Port Rashid Development Project. The bridge has a total capacity of 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. It rises 15.5 metres above the waters of the Dubai Creek and features a 75-metre-wide canal allowing ships of various types to traverse the creek.

The project encompasses a dedicated lane for cyclists and pedestrians on one side of the bridge and two elevators will be installed at both ends to ease the mobility of pedestrians and cyclists. The project also sets forth the construction of surface roads extending around 2,000 metres to connect with the existing roads from both ends of the Dubai Islands and Bur Dubai.

The project is set to complete in 2026.

Mega project

Al Tayer said: “This marks the second agreement under the initiative to provide entrances and exits leading to Dubai Islands, a venture that RTA successfully undertook in partnership with Nakheel in 2020. The project envisaged constructing three bridges at the junction of Al Khaleej Street and Abu Baker Al Siddique Road, spanning 1.6km that lead to Dubai Islands.”

He added: “This project forms a key phase of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project. It is one of the largest projects currently being undertaken by RTA with a total estimated cost of Dh5.3 billion. It encompasses the construction of 15 intersections spanning 13km in total. Due to its massive scope, the project had been split into five phases. The Corridor serves Deira and Bur Dubai in addition to several development projects such as Dubai Islands, Dubai Seafront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid. As such, it is expected to serve about 1 million people. It will slash the travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes by 2030, and the time saved over 20 years will be worth about Dh45 billion.”

Enhancing Dubai’s standing

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of Dubai Ruler’s Court, Managing Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nakheel, said: “Nakheel and the RTA have both been at the forefront of innovation, looking at ways to develop sustainable environments, which further reinforce Dubai’s position as the global hub for innovation in developing infrastructure that shapes the future of smart cities. Being an integral waterfront development situated at the northern coastline of the emirate, Dubai Islands will be easily accessible by land and see through the well-planned road bridges and water transport. We look forward to working with RTA to enhance the future vision of Dubai and to see Dubai Islands come to life.”

