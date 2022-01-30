Dubai: The Dubai Media Office on Sunday released a video highlighting the features of the newly opened Infinity Bridge, Dubai’s latest engineering and architectural icon. The video, tweeted by the Dubai Media Office, provides details of the iconic bridge that was inaugurated on January 16.
The bridge’s iconic design features an architectural arch shaped in the form of the mathematical symbol for infinity, symbolising Dubai’s infinite ambitions.
The Infinity Bridge which has been built over Dubai Creek next to Al Shindagha Tunnel, forms a key component of Al Shindagha Corridor Project spanning 13 km along Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, which features a total cost of Dh5.3 billion.
The bridge, which has six car lanes in each direction, also has the capacity to handle 24,000 vehicles per hour and includes a combined three-meter-wide track for pedestrians and cyclists.
The bridge, built by using 2400 tons of iron, has a height of 15.5m, length of 295m and width of 56.5m.