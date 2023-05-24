Dubai: The Dubai master-developer has launched Nakheel Marinas Dubai Islands on Wednesday.
Located along Dubai’s northern coastline, the new marina offers accommodation for up to 13 superyachts simultaneously. It features 248 wet berths for vessels up to 47 meters and 40 dry berths for trailers up to 20 meters.
Read more
- In Dubai, demand for under Dh2 million homes in comeback as end-users overcome mortgage hike fears
- Dubai's Deyaar open to jointly launching new projects - provided partners bring the land: CEO Al Qatami
- Marsa Al Arab penthouse in Jumeirah sets new record for Dubai apartment with Dh420m
- New York's landmark 'Flatiron' building sold at auction for $161m
Boat and yacht owners will have access to various amenities, including 24/7 dock assistance, complimentary club car transfer, utilities and ice supply, waste collection, pump-out services, and complimentary WiFi.
“From now until September 30 new Nakheel Marinas members who lease spaces for a period of one year at Dubai Islands will enjoy six months off new annual berthing contracts for yachts and three months off new annual berthing contracts for private boats including fishing boats, day boats, and mini cruisers,” the company said in a statement.