Construction begins on NABNI Developments’ NABNI Avenue Residence 7 in Al Furjan

NABNI Developments has begun construction on NABNI Avenue Residence 7, its newest premium residential development located in Dubai’s Al Furjan district, one of the city’s fastest-growing communities.

The latest release in NABNI’s Avenue-branded series of residences, and its flagship, is designed as a showcase for elevated urban living while presenting a contemporary, sophisticated aesthetic with discreet Emirati design accents. It joins the developer’s Avenue 1-6 buildings and brings total investment in Al Furjan to Dh800 million.

Due for handover in August 2027, the 12-storey mid-rise building (ground + podium + 10) offers a total of 166 one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 950-2,050 square feet, the largest in the area.

Grounded in minimalist art deco design with distinctive architectural elements drawn from traditional UAE homes, the light-filled interior layouts feature high-quality Italian fixtures and fittings, and premium European kitchen appliances. Smart home technology is integrated across the luxury residential experience, and a range of lifestyle-driven amenities tailored to young professionals and families are on offer including separate adult’s and kids’ swimming pools, a Technogym-equipped workout space, a resident’s lounge, ghaf tree garden, kids’ play area, jogging track, and barbecue area.

“Following the sold-out success of our first six Avenue-branded residences, and 65 per cent of NABNI Avenue Residence 7 already sold out, we are continuing with a proven residential model that has consistently attracted quality-driven couples and families to both the NABNI reputation and the appeal of the Al Furjan community lifestyle,” said Abdulrahman Abdulla Alhelo Alsuwaidi, Co-founder and Chairman of Nabni Developments.

“We remain focused on delivering high-quality living spaces that meet the high expectations of both investors and end users looking for standout projects that deliver on the off-plan promise. Our approach is backed by two decades of local market experience and a solid commitment to quality across construction, fit-out, and functionality – all aligned with international standards while honouring local design influences.”

NABNI Developments follows a considered development approach that balances refined luxury with commercial viability supported by direct global sourcing and smart cost management to ensure a consistently quality-centric product. As of December, the company has delivered five buildings generating more than Dh1.2 billion in sales, with three further buildings in development in Al Furjan.

This new milestone for NABNI Avenue Residence 7 follows the May 2025 launch of the developer’s Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Business Bay, the crown in its growing portfolio, and Waldorf Astoria’s first standalone residences outside of the US.