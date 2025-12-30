Dubai RTA to close Ras Al Khor vehicle testing centre from January 1

Alternative centres available as Ras Al Khor Facility closes
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the permanent closure of the Tamam Al Ghandi Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre in Ras Al Khor, effective January 1, 2026.
In a statement, the RTA said customers will continue to have full access to vehicle testing and registration services through other nearby RTA-approved centres. These include Al Jawdah Centre, Al Mutakamela Centre in Al Awir, and the Tasjeel Centre in Al Awir, among several other authorised facilities across the emirate.
The authority reassured motorists that the closure will not affect service availability, noting that a wide network of centres remains operational to meet customer demand. Residents are encouraged to check the RTA’s official website for a complete and updated list of approved vehicle testing and registration centres.
