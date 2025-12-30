GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Dubai RTA to close Ras Al Khor vehicle testing centre from January 1

Alternative centres available as Ras Al Khor Facility closes

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai RTA to close Ras Al Khor vehicle testing centre from January 1

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the permanent closure of the Tamam Al Ghandi Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre in Ras Al Khor, effective January 1, 2026.

In a statement, the RTA said customers will continue to have full access to vehicle testing and registration services through other nearby RTA-approved centres. These include Al Jawdah Centre, Al Mutakamela Centre in Al Awir, and the Tasjeel Centre in Al Awir, among several other authorised facilities across the emirate.

The authority reassured motorists that the closure will not affect service availability, noting that a wide network of centres remains operational to meet customer demand. Residents are encouraged to check the RTA’s official website for a complete and updated list of approved vehicle testing and registration centres.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Burj Khalifa NYE fireworks: Every Dubai road closure for New Year’s Eve 2026 explained

Burj Khalifa fireworks: Must-see Dubai road closure map

3m read
Part of Al Warqa area access and exit development project to improve traffic flow and safety Picture used for illustrative purposes

Dubai traffic alert: RTA announces key road closure

1m read
Dubai NYE 2026: Over 2.7m set to travel by public transport

Dubai NYE: Over 2.7m set to travel by public transport

2m read
Additional parallel lanes on both sides of the current road will be provided to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Dubai announces new traffic diversions in Ras Al Khor

1m read