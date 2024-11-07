Sharjah: The evolving concept of freedom of expression and how writers have navigated oppression through history resonated among distinguished authors during a compelling panel discussion at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair.

Spanish author Javier Cercas, Moroccan writer Dr Abdelilah Benarfa, Emirati writer Eman Al Yousuf, Egyptian novelist Ibrahim Abdel Meguid, and Iraqi writer Ali Bader led the panel on the topic ‘Freedom of Writing’.

Cercas, attending the fair for the first time, reflected on the importance of independence for writers.

“It is important for a writer to be truly independent so that we can write our own stories and be ourselves without prejudice, but independence is not an easy feat,” he said and shared his personal journey, noting that he spent years as a professor before being able to rely solely on writing.

“Independence grants a unique freedom in the ability to shape stories authentically and unapologetically,” Cercas noted.

Storytelling

Dr Benarfa, a novelist and Deputy Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), discussed the relationship between freedom of expression and storytelling.

“I draw significant inspiration from heritage figures such as Al-Ghazali and Lisan al-Din ibn al-Khatib, who exemplified freedom of expression in their diverse life paths,” Dr Benarfa said while reflecting on his writing experience.

Challenges faced

Eman highlighted the challenges women writers faced in the past, noting how many had to publish under male pseudonyms to avoid persecution. “We are lucky to now live in an age where we can be ourselves and share our thoughts and experiences, and a great deal of progress has been made,” she said.

Iraqi novelist Ali Bader provided historical context, tracing the struggle for freedom of expression back to ancient societies.

“Oppression is not something new. Even in ancient Greek societies, there was control over opinion driven by fear. While the current era represents a significant shift towards greater freedom of expression, this freedom is not absolute. Modern platforms can provide a communal space for dialogue, yet there are still instances where the forces of oppression persist,” he noted.

Kate Chuenkova

Russian heritage

Separately, the National Literatures of People of Russia programme representative noted the book fair has become a “crucial cultural hub” to share Russia’s literary heritage.