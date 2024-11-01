Sharjah: One of the most anticipated attractions at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), the Social Media Station is set to welcome another wave of eager visitors and aspiring content creators from November 6-17.

Year after year, this popular hub draws large crowds, offering an engaging and lively space where attendees can hone their digital communication and content creation skills.

Packed with interactive workshops, the Social Media Station provides a comprehensive programme covering everything from writing captivating social media captions to designing eye-catching digital ads and producing compelling audio and video content. These sought-after sessions promise to equip participants with the knowledge and tools to boost their social media presence creatively, safely, and responsibly.

Content Creators Stars

The Social Media Station will feature a selection of famous content creators sharing their expertise with children and youth. Among the participants are Yara bou Monsef, Ibrahim Almarrawi, the duo Leila and Nasser, Shihab Al Hashmi, Rashid Al Remethi, Husam Kwaik, Eisa Alhabib, Sara Al Refai, Saleh El Nawawy, and Raef Yousef.

Engaging activities

This year’s line-up includes interactive workshops, such as ‘Writing Social Media Captions’, where participants will experiment with tone, humour, and hashtags to craft captions that leave a lasting impression. The ‘Social Media Etiquette Role-Play’ workshop will involve role-playing scenarios to teach respectful online engagement, focusing on handling real-world social media situations such as receiving negative comments.

Other workshops include ‘Podcasting and Voice Recording’, where participants record and edit their podcasts using tools like Anchor or GarageBand, improving their verbal communication and technical skills. In ‘Creating Social Media Ads,’ participants design engaging ads using platforms such as Canva and Adobe Spark, focusing on targeting audiences and creating visually appealing content.

Secrets of creative content creation

The station will host additional workshops, including ‘Behind-the-Scenes Content Creation’, where participants will document their hobbies or daily activities to produce captivating behind-the-scenes videos. The ‘YouTube Vlogging workshop’ will guide participants in scripting, filming, and editing short videos while emphasising safety and responsibility online. In the ‘Influencer for a Day’ workshop, participants will explore niche content areas such as fashion or art, learning to engage audiences and promote positive messaging responsibly.

Animation and digital persona

During the 12-day event, workshops like ‘Digital Citizenship and Social Media Etiquette’ will raise awareness about online behaviour, address challenges like cyberbullying, and promote positive digital conduct. The ‘Stop-Motion Animation’ workshop allows participants to delve into short film production using creative animation techniques, while the ‘Profile Makeover: Design Your Social Media Persona’ workshop will empower teens to design a digital identity that authentically reflects their personalities and interests.

Instagram creativity and viral trends

Teens can engage in the ‘Instagram Reels Remix’ workshop, where they will creatively mix popular video or audio clips with their artistic spin. The ‘Instagram vs Reality: The Truth Behind Perfect Posts’ workshop will challenge participants to explore the disparity between curated online images and reality by creating split posts. In the ‘Social Media Sensation Analysis’ workshop, participants will develop critical thinking skills by dissecting viral content and exploring what drives online trends and popularity.