Dubai: At the intersection of culture and suspense, the third edition of the Thriller Festival will headline the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024).

The event set to take place from Nov. 7 to 10, offers an unparalleled platform for readers to engage with some of the most prominent voices in crime fiction and thriller writing, uniting authors who have made a mark in the genre both regionally and internationally.

With 14 authors representing Arab and international storytelling traditions, this year’s festival, in partnership with Thriller Festival NY, reflects the growing global appetite for narratives that challenge, provoke, and thrill. The event promises to examine the cultural impact of crime fiction and explore the universal appeal of suspense in literature through panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and book signings over four days.

Crime fiction heavyweights

The third edition of the Thriller Festival will feature an impressive line-up of international authors, starting with Tess Gerritsen, the award-winning novelist behind best-selling titles such as The Spy Coast and Gravity. With 32 novels translated into 40 languages and over 40 million copies sold, Gerritsen is a titan in suspense fiction.

Joining her is Isabella Maldonado, an acclaimed American author known for Fatal Intrusion and A Killer’s Game. Maldonado has penned three successful thriller series and co-authored a fourth with Jeffery Deaver.

Also in attendance is John J. Nance, author of 23 books, including 16 New York Times best-sellers. His notable works, including Final Approach and Why Hospitals Should Fly, have cemented his reputation as a master of high-stakes storytelling. Steph Cha, a celebrated American author, will bring her award-winning novels to the festival, including Your House Will Pay and the Juniper Song trilogy.

Best-sellers

Canadian thriller writer K.J. Howe, known for international best-sellers like Skyjack and The Freedom Broker, will also be featured alongside Kathleen Antrim, an American author whose best-selling suspense novels, including Capital Offense, have garnered her critical acclaim.

Leading Arab voices

The festival will welcome celebrated Egyptian author Ahmed Mourad, whose literary works have been adapted into successful films, including The Blue Elephant and Diamond Dust, both of which achieved massive box office success. His works, such as Deer Hunting Season, have also garnered high sales. Mourad’s award-winning debut novel Vertigo (2007) has been translated into multiple languages, including English, Italian, and French, and was adapted into a successful TV series.

Joining him is Amir Atef, a best-selling Egyptian writer specialising in thrillers, mystery, and suspense. His works, including Emergency, None of the Above, and Logarithm, have captivated readers across bookstores and literary festivals. Rounding out the Arab line-up is Yehia Safwat, known for his philosophical and humanistic approach to thrillers, with acclaimed novels such as The Notebook of Naout and What the Ashes Concealed.

Panels, workshops, and exclusive book signings

The festival starts on Thursday, Nov. 7, with a panel discussion titled How do you Create a Believable Hero or Villain, featuring Tess Gerritsen, Saad Abed Al Fahad, and Fayez Al-Qurashi, moderated by Kathleen Antrim. On Friday, Nov. 8, the session Book to Film: Bringing Novels for the Screen will feature Isabella Maldonado, John J. Nance, and Yehia Safwat, moderated by K.J. Howe.

Ahmed Mourad will lead a three-day workshop on writing thrillers from Nov. 8 to 10, while Tess Gerritsen will host a session titled What Makes a Book Thrilling? on Saturday, November 9.

Final day

On the final day, Sunday, Nov. 10, Isabella Maldonado will lead a workshop titled “The Mind of a Serial Killer.” This will be followed by the panel “Crafting the Perfect Opening for a Thriller” with Steph Cha, Amir Atef, Osman Abed, and Mohammed Al Nasser, moderated by K.J. Howe. Attendees can also enjoy book signings after every panel and workshop.