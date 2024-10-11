Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed fee exemption for publishers from Palestine, Lebanon and Sundan coming to participate in the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIB) 2024.

The 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024 is taking place from November 6 to 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The initiative aligns with His Highness’s vision to foster the growth of Arab publishers and safeguard the region’s heritage for future generations.

It reflects the Sharjah Ruler’s committed and ongoing support for the industry, providing it with the necessary tools and platforms to continue to thrive and be the engine for the promotion of Arab language, literature and culture worldwide.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said that Arab publishers in the region are facing unprecedented challenges, and there is an urgent and critical need to unite efforts to abate the severe hit the industry has taken in the past year.

Challenges

Highlighting that the future of Arab culture is directly shaped by the strength, efficiency and resilience of its publishing sector, the SBA Chairperson has called for all possible support to enable the industry to overcome its current challenges.

She said: “Sharjah has been, and will always remain, an inclusive haven for Arab culture and intellectuals. The emirate’s unwavering commitment to the Arab cultural project is reflected in all our policies and practices. We sincerely hope that future editions of the Sharjah International Book Fair will find our culture, intellectuals and nations thriving in the best possible state.”

Uplifting communities

The exemption is part of Sharjah’s central role in enhancing the resilience and efficiency of the Arab publishing sector, ensuring its continuity in uplifting communities, and promoting knowledge and awareness, particularly in light of the targeting, restrictions and blockades faced by publishers, libraries, and cultural institutions, isolating them from their Arab and global counterparts.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Culture, 76 cultural centres, three theatres, five museums, 15 publishing houses and bookshops, and 80 public libraries in Gaza have suffered either partial or complete destruction due to direct attacks. Similar damages have affected publishing houses, libraries, and cultural centres in the occupied West Bank.