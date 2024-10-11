500 cultural activities

The fair, featuring over 500 cultural activities, will include workshops, discussions, and seminars across 12 days enabling participating authors to share personal experiences, reflect on the challenges of their literary journeys, and explore the latest trends in Arab and global literature. They will also spotlight contemporary movements in prose and poetry, showcasing their latest works and creative projects.

Emirati authors

This year, SIBF will host 40 Emirati authors, including prominent figures such as Dr. Sultan Al Ameemi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union; Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, former advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Information Systems, and Dr. Hamad Bin Saray, historian and former Dean of Libraries at the United Arab Emirates. Other notable participants include Ibrahim Al-Hashimi, Executive Director of the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, and critique and short story writer Ali Al Abdan, a winner of the UAE Literary Award. Also featured are novelist Eman Al Yousuf, whose novel “Guard of the Sun” won the Emirates Novel Award in 2016 and has been translated into seven languages, and poets Amal Al Sahlawi and Salma Al Hafeeti, alongside Abdullah Al Hassawi, a writer, trainer, and content creator specialising in financial literacy.

GCC authors

Representing the Gulf region, SIBF 2024 will also host esteemed authors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia including the writer Dr. Ali Ibrahim Al-Namla, critic Dr. Saad Albazei, and novelist Osman Abed. From Kuwait, novelists Laila al-Othman, Saad Abed Al Badr, and Mohammed Al Nasser will engage audiences, along with poet Dr. Mishal Al Zuaby. Writer Nasser Al-Wabeer will represent Qatar, and Dr. Asyah Al Bualy from Oman will share her expertise in literary criticism.

Arab literary icons

From Egypt, the literary scene will be graced by notable figures including novelists Ahmed Mourad, Amir Atef, Yehia Safwat, alongside poet Hisham Algakh and the Egyptian novelist and screenwriter Abdel Rahim Kamal. Sudan will be represented by novelists Amir Taj Elsir and Hammour Ziada, who will provide valuable insights into Sudanese literature. From Jordan, the writer and translator Saleh Abu Osba. From Iraq, novelists Ali Bader and Sarah Alsarraf will contribute to the discussions. Additionally, Lebanese writer Dr. Rashid Al Daif, the Syrian writer Ebaa Al-Khatib and Yemeni poet Ahmed Slami will also be present, enriching the event with their diverse perspectives and expertise.

Special guests

The international event will feature an impressive array of special guests, including the Egyptian actor, Ahmed Ezz, the Saudi innovation expert Dr. Abdul Aziz Mohammed Alawad and Bahraini AI specialist Dr. Jassim Haji. They will be joined by Dr. Adiy Tweissi, an e-learning specialist, and Dr. Rana Dajani, a prominent Jordanian scientist and writer. Egyptian economist Dr. Ahmed El-Sayed El-Naggar and Dr. Kareem Ali will contribute their expertise in their respective fields.

The discussions will also encompass insights from leaders in nutrition and health, such as Dr. Nilly Shams and wellness expert Dr. Malaz Yabrodi from Syria, along with psychologist Dr. Fatima El Sharif El Kettani. This diverse lineup promises to enrich the conversations at the event, reflecting a wide range of perspectives across various fields.

Notable Maghreb authors

Authors from the Maghreb will also take the spotlight at this year’s fair, and Algeria will be represented by novelist Dr Fairouz Recham and intellectual Amin Zaoui, alongside Tunisian poet and translator Adam Fathi. Morocco, the Guest of Honour, will showcase a variety of authors and intellectuals to lead its cultural agenda at SIBF 2024.

A comprehensive programme