49 Foreign speakers from 14 nations

Among the most notable attendees is Georgi Gospodinov, a Bulgarian writer, poet, and playwright whose novel Time Shelter won the prestigious 2023 International Booker Prize. Rupi Kaur, the Canadian poet and illustrator, will also attend the fair, gaining fame through her poignant poetry shared on social media, and her works that resonate with themes of love and resilience. Another prominent figure will be Hamza Ali Abbasi, a celebrated Pakistani actor and director recognised for his impactful performances in popular television dramas.

American novelist

American novelist Tess Gerritsen, known for her thrilling medical mysteries, will share her journey as a writer, while Iain S. Thomas, a best-selling poet from South Africa, will discuss his innovative approach to poetry and storytelling. From Pakistan, Amna Mufti will bring her expertise as a screenwriter and author, while Indian actress Huma Qureshi will share her experiences in the film industry. The fair will also feature Lawrence M. Krauss, a theoretical physicist and cosmologist known for his work in science communication.

Indian television actress Aswathy Sreekanth and actress and travel vlogger Shenaz Treasurywala will add their unique perspectives to the event, while renowned author Tahir Shah, who has spent decades exploring cultures through his writing, will also be a highlight.

Self-healing techniques

Brandy Gillmore, a mind/body/energy expert from the US, will discuss self-healing techniques, while Spanish writer Javier Cercas will share insights from his acclaimed literary career. Indian author Chetan Bhagat, known for his popular novels adapted into films, will engage with fans about contemporary literature. British historian Peter Frankopan will delve into global history, while Korean-American novelist Steph Cha will discuss her crime fiction works. Additional guests include aviation analyst John J. Nance, Indian fiction writer Namita Gokhale, Pakistani-American poet Hinnah Mian, and Indian scholar Rana Safvi.

Melting pot

The fair promises to be a melting pot of ideas with contributions from authors like Devika Cariappa, who focuses on archaeology, and US-based poet Sumaya Enyegue, navigating her early twenties while studying medicine. Other notable participants include Indian poet B. Jeyamohan, young Malayalam novelist Akhil P Dharmajan, Spanish AI expert Pedro Uria-Recio, and Indian lyricist Rafeeq Ahammed.

American author Karina Yan Glaser is set to charm audiences with her children’s fiction series, while Pakistani filmmaker Saba Karim Khan brings her unique voice to the fair. The event will also host artist and educator Rumana Husain, clinical psychologist Lynn Rossy, British chef and food writer Anthony Warner, and energy policy expert Tae Yong Jung.

It starts with a book