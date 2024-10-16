Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) on Wednesday named Algerian author and novelist Ahlam Mosteghanemi as the ‘Cultural Personality of the Year’ for the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) in recognition of her contributions to Arabic literature over five decades.

As part of SIBF’s annual programme, SBA selects a ‘Cultural Personality’ to showcase influential figures whose work has enriched both the Arab and global cultural landscapes, reflecting the authority’s commitment to honouring those who have made lasting contributions in fields such as literature, poetry, and philosophy. By highlighting these figures, SBA seeks to inspire future generations and reinforce the region’s cultural identity.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA: “Ahlam Mosteghanemi holds a unique place in Arabic literature. Her novels resonate with readers of all ages and intellectual backgrounds across the Arab world, a rare achievement for any author. By celebrating her journey and other remarkable literary experiences, we expand the horizons of Arabic literature, strengthen the relationship between societies and their creative leaders, and contribute to elevating the quality of published content.”

Mosteghanemi is one of the most influential contemporary Arab authors, acclaimed for her ability to merge profound social commentary with pan-Arab themes. Her works critically explore the relationship between society and women while reflecting on pivotal historical events that have shaped modern Arab culture. The late Algerian President Ahmed Ben Bella famously described her as a “shining Algerian sun in Arabic literature”.

Spanning more than five decades, Mosteghanemi’s literary career began with In the Harbour of Days (1971) and continues with her latest work, I Became You. Her celebrated trilogy – Zakirat Al Jasad (1993), Fawda el Hawas (1997), and Aber Sareer (2003) – remains a landmark in contemporary Arabic literature. In 2009, she published Nessyane.com and Their Hearts with Us and Their Bombs on Us, addressing the US invasion of Iraq, followed by Al Aswad Yalikou Biki in 2012. Her voice, marked by themes of freedom and authenticity, has deeply resonated with Arab readers.

Throughout her illustrious career, Mosteghanemi has earned numerous accolades, including the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature and the Best Arabic Writer award during the Beirut International Award Festival (BIAF). Arabian Business and Forbes have recognised her as one of the most influential Arab women in literature and culture.

Additionally, Mosteghanemi served as a UNESCO Ambassador for eight years and was awarded the 2015 Arab Woman of the Year Award in London under the patronage of the Mayor of London and Regent’s University. In 2009, she received the Beirut Shield.