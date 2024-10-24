Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has set the dates for the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) until 2030 in a strategic move to ensure the fair’s sustainability.
The move to plan ahead for the ALC’s key events aims to enable international exhibitors and publishers to participate and have ample time to prepare. This will help to avoid scheduling conflicts, increase attendance and demonstrate the ADIBF management’s ability to plan future events and programmes, ensuring continued success and excellence.
Book Fair Dates
According to the agenda announced by the Centre, the 34th edition of the fair will be held from 26 April to 5 May 2025, followed by the 35th edition from 25 April to 4 May 2026, the 36th from 24 April to 3 May 2027, the 37th from 22 April to 1 May 2028, the 38th from 28 April to 7 May 2029, and the 39th edition from 27 April to 6 May 2030.
Globa standing
ALC Chairman Dr Ali bin Tamim said: “Announcing the dates of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in advance is an initiative that that aligns with the global standing of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its leading role in promoting the presence of the Arabic language in the creative and cultural industries, as well as supporting cultural and civilisational convergence and exchange among nations.”
He added: “This measure is in line with the trends of governance, transparency, sustainability, and other principles of work observed in the UAE and its capital, Abu Dhabi. It aims to maximise the benefits of the distinctive initiatives offered by ADIBF, most notably the Guest of Honour programme, which each year hosts a country to showcase its civilisational, cultural, intellectual and artistic model; the Focus Personality, which celebrates a prominent figure in global culture; and the Book of the World programme, which highlights a book that has had a profound impact on the course of human civilisation, allowing everyone to contribute and engage with these important initiatives.”
Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC and Director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, noted: “Announcing the fair’s dates in advance allows for better coordination among various local, regional, and international events, avoiding overlaps and providing greater opportunities for these events to succeed in spreading culture and promoting reading in the community.”