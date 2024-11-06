Watch: Day 1 of Sharjah International Book Fair 2024 Follow us

The Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2024 is off to an exciting start, officially opening today at the Expo Centre Sharjah. Running from November 6 to 17, this year's edition revolves around the theme "It Starts with a Book," underscoring literature's profound influence in shaping minds and sparking creativity.

With 2,520 publishers from 112 countries participating, the fair is significant for book lovers and literary professionals alike. Among the highlights are the 400 authors who will be present to sign their books and engage with readers, creating an interactive space where literature comes to life. This event offers a unique opportunity to connect directly with the writers behind some of the year's most anticipated releases.

The fair will feature a strong regional presence, with the UAE leading the Arab world and hosting 234 publishers. Other notable Arab participants include Egypt, Lebanon, and Syria. Internationally, the UK and India stand out with the largest delegations of 81 and 52 publishers, respectively.

In addition to the exhibition, the fair will host a robust program of 1,357 activities, including book launches, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural performances. Two hundred fifty guests from 63 countries will contribute to the global literature, creativity, and publishing industry dialogue.

SIBF 2024 celebrates the written word and brings together diverse voices from around the world to explore the transformative power of books and culture. Whether you're an avid reader, an aspiring author, or simply someone passionate about the arts, the fair offers something for everyone. It continues to reinforce its status as one of the most important literary events in the Arab world and a key fixture on the global literary calendar.