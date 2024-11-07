Trending sports, new research, and evolving attitudes around fitness are reshaping how a person stays active. As the eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) kicks off, it’s the ideal time to get moving with 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days. From innovative workouts to wellness-centered routines, there’s something for everyone this season.

Exercise outdoors

With more people looking for outdoor exercise opportunities, DFC offers a chance to enjoy fresh air, vitamin D, and the proven mental health benefits of nature. Research shows that outdoor workouts reduce stress, improve mood, and boost creativity. Start your day with a jog as you prepare for the Dubai Run on November 24. Or, take a cycle with friends at Al Qudra Cycle Tracks to get ready for the Dubai Ride on November 10. Three free fitness villages – DP World Kite Beach, Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park, and RTA Al Warqa’a Park, offer outdoor activities like yoga, cricket, and volleyball throughout DFC.

Low-impact activities

As research highlights the benefits of low-impact activities like walking and swimming, people are embracing workouts that are gentler on the joints while promoting fitness. This DFC, explore low-impact classes such as yoga, Pilates, or barre sessions, or enjoy a leisurely walk or swim across the city. These exercises build strength, flexibility, and mobility, helping you work towards overall well-being.

Functional fitness for life

A growing trend is shifting fitness focus from numbers to lifelong strength. Functional fitness prepares you for real-life tasks, enhancing core stability, agility, and joint health. Every squat, plank, or lunge can make daily activities, like lifting groceries or playing with your kids, easier. DFC’s strength-focused classes let you feel empowered, agile, and prepared for whatever life brings.

High-intensity interval training

With busy lifestyles, efficient workouts like high-intensity interval training (HIIT) are in high demand. DFC gyms, studios, and fitness zones make it easy to get a quick, effective workout. For those at home, DFC’s online HIIT series keeps you on track and reaching your goals no matter where you are.

Padel craze continues