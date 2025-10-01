GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi to host global energy leaders at ADIPEC 2025

This year’s edition will unite more than 205,000 participants from 172 countries

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Supplied

Abu Dhabi is preparing to welcome the world’s most influential energy, technology and finance leaders for ADIPEC 2025, taking place from 3–6 November at ADNEC under the theme “Energy. Intelligence. Impact.”

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and hosted by ADNOC, this year’s edition will unite more than 205,000 participants from 172 countries, cementing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for innovation and collaboration in the energy transition.

A global stage for energy transformation

Spanning 17 halls, 30 country pavilions and 2,250 exhibitors, ADIPEC 2025 will bring together the full energy ecosystem – from policymakers and producers to investors, innovators and industrial consumers. The agenda features more than 1,800 speakers including government ministers, CEOs of leading energy and technology companies, and financial leaders shaping investment flows.

Confirmed participants include:

  • Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy

  • Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Energy

  • Doug Burgum, US Secretary of the Interior

  • Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI

  • Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp

  • Tengku Muhammad Taufik, CEO of PETRONAS

Focus on AI and low-carbon innovation

Building on Abu Dhabi’s growing role at the nexus of AI and energy, ADIPEC 2025 will feature an expanded AI Zone, showcasing real-world applications of artificial intelligence in building smarter, more sustainable energy systems.

A major new addition is the Low Carbon & Chemicals Expo, highlighting breakthroughs in hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, carbon capture, energy storage and clean fuels – underscoring Abu Dhabi’s leadership in pioneering low-carbon technologies.

Strategic and technical conferences

The conference programme has been streamlined into two pillars:

  • The Strategic Conference – 10 tracks covering geopolitics, emerging economies, LNG, downstream, AI and digitalisation, diversity and leadership.

  • The Technical Conference – the world’s largest of its kind, with 159 sessions led by 1,100 experts, showcasing technical ingenuity and applied intelligence.

Partnerships for progress

ADIPEC 2025 has expanded its network of knowledge partners to include BCG, Wood Mackenzie, Deloitte, KPMG and Accenture, ensuring delegates gain cutting-edge insights into the future of global energy systems.

Voices of leadership

“Meeting the world’s growing demand for energy requires an intelligent and pragmatic approach that embraces all viable sources and technologies,” said Abdulmunim Al Kindy, Chairman of ADIPEC 2025. “ADIPEC will convene the AI-energy nexus to unlock the solutions and investments needed for a resilient, inclusive future.”

Thomas Loffler, Senior Vice President, ADIPEC – dmg events, added: “ADIPEC is where ambition becomes action and ideas become measurable impact. By uniting perspectives from across industries and geographies, it will help shape a future where energy security and sustainability advance hand in hand.”

