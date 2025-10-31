ADIPEC 2025: Shaping the future of energy through intelligence, leadership  and youth empowerment

Over 45 ministers and 250 C-suite leaders to join this year’s Strategic Conference
ADIPEC 2025, kicking off on Monday, 3 November, will mark its largest and most ambitious edition yet, with record participation from government and industry leaders, cutting-edge intelligent technologies, and an expansive youth empowerment programme.
Hosted by ADNOC under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, ADIPEC 2025 is taking place in Abu Dhabi from 3-6 November under the theme of ‘Energy. Intelligence. Impact.’ to address the world’s growing energy needs through resilient systems and scalable solutions.
This year’s Strategic Conference will feature an unprecedented gathering of over 45 ministers and 250 C-suite executives from across energy, finance, and technology.
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO, will deliver the Opening Ceremony keynote. A moderated ministerial panel will follow, featuring Doug Burgum, 55th U.S. Secretary of the Interior; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy; Hand Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Qatar.
Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, noted, “With the greatest number of ministers and C-suite executives ever in attendance, this year’s event reflects the urgency and ambition driving energy transformation worldwide. ADIPEC 2025 is where the future of energy is shaped.”
The ADIPEC Exhibition will also be its largest to date, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions driving global energy transformation. A new initiative, Impact Champions, will recognise exhibitor stands that best reflect the event’s theme through storytelling, design, and immersive experiences. Awarded stands will display an Impact Champion badge.
Among the recognised exhibitors:
Hexagon: Featuring a Robodog demo, immersive VR/AR, and alignment with regional sustainability goals.
TotalEnergies: Showcasing the TADI platform, AUSEA drone ecosystem, and safety innovations.
GoEasyFlow: Presenting a live mini-field demo with real-time 5G telemetry and UAE-built instrumentation.
Also part of the ADIPEC Exhibition, the AI Zone will spotlight transformative technologies, including:
Gecko Robotics’ TOKA-5: A wall-climbing inspection robot that attendees can pilot.
Unitree’s H1: The world’s fastest humanoid robot, reaching speeds of 3.3 m/s.
IKM Subsea’s Merlin ROV: A deep-diving, electrically powered work-class vehicle, able to dive to depths of 3,000 metres.
ADIPEC 2025 will also host its largest-ever Young ADIPEC programme, engaging over 1,000 high school students and 400 university participants. The 13th edition will feature 11 components designed to equip youth with the skills and insights needed to thrive in a dynamic energy landscape.
A new feature, The Innovators, will provide a platform for students to present energy-related research and projects to industry leaders and investors. Additionally, the winners of the Methane Abatement Challenge, a competition for UAE-based high school students, will be announced during the event.
From global leadership and breakthrough technologies to youth empowerment, ADIPEC 2025 promises to be a defining moment for the energy sector – driving progress, shaping policy, and inspiring the next generation.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox