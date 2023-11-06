Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will host a diverse range of international and local events in November, including Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, WorldSkills Asia 2023, Sheikh Zayed Festival, Art Here 2023 and more.
Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, part of ADNEC Group, is preparing to host major international exhibitions and conferences, welcoming visitors, exhibitors, and speakers from all over the world.
Some of these events will be taking place for the first time in Abu Dhabi and the Middle East, aligning with ADNEC Group’s efforts both to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a capital for business tourism in the region, and to make a socio-economic impact, supporting the sustainable development of the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi.
In November, the Centre will host these international exhibitions and conferences:
Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023
- Showcases latest innovations in boating, fishing and water sports
- 9-12 November 2023
- ADNEC
Global Media Congress 2023
- Connects global thought leaders to discuss and collaborate on media sector trends
- 14-16 November 2023
- ADNEC
UAE Microbiome Conference 2023
- Brings together leading scientists and scholars to discuss latest developments in microbiome research
- 21-22 November 2023
- ADNEC
Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2023
- Gathers experts and decision makers to accelerate sustainable change in F&B industry
- 27-29 November 2023
- ADNEC
Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition 2023
- World’s largest dedicated B2B date palm fruit event
- 27-29 November 2023
- ADNEC
Jewellery and Watch Show 2023
- Showcasing latest products from global exhibitors
- Until 5 November 2023
- ADNEC
Sheikh Zayed Festival
- Family-friendly event celebrating Emirati heritage
- 17 November 2023 until 9 March 2024
- Al Wathba (main venue)
Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023
- Showcases artworks from emerging regional contemporary artists
- 21 November 2023 until 29 February 2024
- Louvre Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Art
- Large-scale event featuring an art fair, art installations, exhibitions and talks
- 22-26 November 2023
- Manarat Al Saadiyat
WorldSkills Asia 2023
- Large-scale competition to showcase vocational skills excellence around Asia
- 27-29 November 2023
- ADNEC
Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week
- Assembling industry leaders to discuss innovation and sustainability in the sector
- 20-22 November 2023
- ADNEC