Electronic music icon begins its biggest ever tour beneath Ain Dubai
Dubai: Ministry of Sound is taking its music across the globe in 2026 with its biggest tour to date, marking 35 years of shaping electronic music and club culture.
For the first time in its history, the legendary club brand will embark on a year-long world tour, visiting 35 cities across six continents. The tour begins on January 31st in Dubai, setting the tone for a celebration that will run throughout the year.
The tour opens with an open-air on January 31st, festival-style event beneath Ain Dubai, the world's tallest observation wheel. The Dubai show brings together a strong lineup of international and regional talent.
Leading the night are house music icons Dennis Ferrer and Armand Van Helden. DJ Tennis is set to deliver his varied and thoughtful selections, whilst HoneyLuv brings her groove-led sound to the stage.
The lineup also includes a special back-to-back-to-back set from South African DJs Caiiro, Da Cap and Enoo Napa. Brazilian DJ Aline Rocha joins the bill alongside Dubai-based duo Arcade 82 and Hodges.
From Dubai, the tour will travel across Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia and Australia, bringing the Ministry of Sound experience to clubbers around the world.
Ministry of Sound began in 1991 inside a disused bus depot in South London. From the start, it stood out for its focus on sound quality and forward-thinking music. Over the years, it has grown into one of the most recognised names in global nightlife.
The brand has sold more than 70 million albums, welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, and reaches millions more through streaming platforms. For many, Ministry of Sound is more than a club. It is a symbol of dance music culture across generations.
Jared McCulloch, Head of Live at Ministry of Sound, said the tour is about reconnecting with audiences around the world.
He explained that after 35 years, this feels like the right time to bring the full Ministry of Sound experience to a global audience again. Each stop on the tour is a chance to showcase the energy, the music and the atmosphere that define the brand.
The tour is designed to feel like a moving celebration of dance culture, bringing together long-time fans and new listeners in different cities and countries.
With stops planned across more than 25 countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Brazil, the 2026 tour highlights how far Ministry of Sound has travelled since its early days in London.
And it all begins in Dubai.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
