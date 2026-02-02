What does it take to bring Wicked to life?
Dubai: Before Wicked became a global theatre obsession, it was simply a bold idea: what if the so-called 'wicked' witch had a story worth telling?
The musical reimagines Oz through the unlikely bond between green-skinned outsider Elphaba andpolished Glinda. With soaring songs and a story about friendship, power and being unapologetically yourself, Wicked has cast its spell on audiences around the world and now, it’s bringing that magic to Dubai.
But what makes this show truly special? Gulf News spoke to the creative team bringing it to life every night.
Chris Ma, the musical director of Wicked the Musical, speaks about the score with the kind of awe usually reserved for lifelong favourites.
“The music at Wicked is phenomenal. It’s really wonderful,” he says. "It has so many different styles and sounds."
The music changes from classical at the start to rock and pop later in the show. But it never feels messy or confusing.
What's surprising is how small the orchestra is. "We've got 10 musicians playing the score, and between all of them they play 35 instruments," Ma explains.
Guitars, trumpets, keyboards, drums and woodwind blend together carefully. The result is rich sound without being too much.
"There's really tender moments, and there's really big and exciting moments, so it really covers everything," Ma adds.
Each main character has their own musical style. Elphaba's music is "more earthy, more grounded" and sounds "fatter and wider." This matches her outsider status and strong beliefs.
Glinda's sound is completely different. Her music is "bubbly, glittery, upbeat," just like her sparkling personality.
Even the Wizard has his own unique sound. "A lot of his songs are taken from carnival music," Ma says. These old-fashioned American sounds hint at his showman nature.
This Dubai show features something rare. The updated music arrangement by Will Stuart was approved by composer Stephen Schwartz. It was only heard before in Hamburg, Germany.
"Dubai is hearing this for the second time ever," Ma says proudly.
Malwina Suwinska is the make-up designer and head of special effects. She's worked on the Wicked film, Avengers movies and shows like Phantom of the Opera.
Elphaba's famous green skin was her biggest challenge. "Women look different under different lights and on each skin," she explains. "The process took two months to get it right."
The make-up needs to last. "It has to stay on and can't rub off onto costumes or other people," she says. This matters because Glinda and Elphaba hug constantly on stage.
Putting it on takes two hours. Taking it off once took 45 minutes, though they've made it faster now.
For Emerald City scenes, speed is important. "I created stick-on pieces with vinyl and Swarovski crystals," Suwinska says. "The light bounces off it and adds to the magical feel of the scene."
Each character tells a story through make-up. Madame Morrible's big features hint at her hidden side. "I had to tell the character's story through make-up design."
For the married duo Liz Koops, CEO and producer, and James Bilios, managing director and producer of Broadway Entertainment Group, bringing Wicked to Dubai was years in the making.
Liz calls Wicked her favourite musical. "It has heart," she says. "It's about people who are unique and different finding acceptance and strength in friendship."
“This was a five-year plan,” Liz says. “We wanted to align the stage show with the films. Timing was everything.”
James adds, “Once you have the rights, it’s about building a world. Sets can take up to a year. Costumes, wigs, casting. It’s an army of people.”
Casting was intense. “Over 3,700 performers applied,” Liz reveals. “They must sing, dance, and act. That’s very rare.”
Why Dubai we asked. “It was the future,” Liz replied. “And it still is.”
James Bilios, also spoke about live theatre's special magic. "You can never replace three hours of live entertainment. That's truly magic."
Stories change depending on who tells them. In Oz, like in real life, heroes and villains are shaped by the storyteller.
This Dubai show reminds us that love between friends and for the world always wins. A lesson worth remembering long after the curtain falls.
For Penelope Woodman and Graham MacDuff, who plays Madam Morrible and The Wizard respectively, landing in Dubai with Wicked feels less like another tour stop and more like a moment.
For MacDuff, the thrill lies in introducing Wicked to an audience that hasn’t been ' musical-ed out.' Unlike long-running theatre capitals, such as London, Dubai brings a sense of anticipation that feels fresh and genuinely celebratory. 'You can feel the excitement before the curtain even goes up' he notes, calling the opportunity a rare gift for performers.
Woodman, who portrays the devious Madame Morrible, has performed in Dubai before, she was last here nearly nine years ago in Mary Poppins. But Wicked feels like a whole new beast.
This production isn’t about replicating what’s been on stage for the past two decades. Instead, the cast were encouraged to create something fresh alongside director John Stefaniuk, shaping their characters in ways that feel personal and alive.
All of which is exactly why this Wicked is worth seeing at Dubai Opera.
Stepping into the emerald-green shoes of Wicked’s most iconic duo is no small feat, but Rebekah Lowings and Eve Shanu-Wilson make it look effortless. Currently playing Elphaba and Glinda respectively, the two UK-trained performers bring heart, humour and serious vocal power to the stage.
Rebekah describes landing the role of Elphaba as one of the proudest moments of her career. With Wicked enjoying renewed global attention thanks to the film adaptation, she says the weight of the role isn’t lost on her. 'Getting that call will go down as one of my greatest moments' she shares.
For Eve, who plays the effervescent Glinda, the story’s emotional core lies in its portrayal of women who are wildly different yet equally powerful. 'It’s not a perfect friendship' she explains, 'but that’s what makes it real.'
The pair trained at the Guildford School of Acting, although a few years apart. Rebekah has spent over a decade in the industry, while Eve, newer to the scene, calls this experience a rewarding learning curve.
Beyond the sparkle and spectacle, both performers are keen to stress just how much unseen work goes into bringing Wicked to life. Particularly for Elphaba.
Rebekah explains that the transformation begins long before the curtain rises, with an intensive makeup process that turns her signature green night after night. It’s a meticulous routine that requires precision, patience and trust in the backstage team, and one that leaves little room for error. "What you see on that stage doesn’t just happen," she says. 'It takes years and years of work and effort.'
From intense makeup routines to a travelling 'village' of backstage crew, Wicked is, as they put it, a finely tuned machine powered by collective effort.
Contributed by Areeba Hashmi and Saarangi Aji
