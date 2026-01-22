Shakira’s Abu Dhabi performance will be part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
Global music icon Shakira is set to headline the 2026 edition of Off Limits Music Festival, returning to Etihad Park, Yas Island, on April 4.
Billed as the UAE’s first open-format and largest genre-blending music festival, OFFLIMITS is known for its bold multi-stage setup that fuses music with art, immersive visual design and cultural experiences.
Shakira’s Abu Dhabi performance will be part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, bringing her chart-topping global hits and high-energy live show to the UAE. One of the most influential artists in the world, Shakira has sold over 95 million records, won four GRAMMY Awards and 15 Latin GRAMMYs, and holds the title of the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time.
Tickets go on sale on Saturday, January 24, at 11am (UAE time), with prices starting from Dh595. Tickets will be available exclusively via the OFFLIMITS ticketing platform.The full festival lineup and additional programming details are expected to be announced closer to date!
