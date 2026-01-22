GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Shakira to headline Off Limits Music Festival in Abu Dhabi

Shakira’s Abu Dhabi performance will be part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shakira’s Abu Dhabi performance will be part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, bringing her chart-topping global hits and high-energy live show to the UAE.
Shakira’s Abu Dhabi performance will be part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, bringing her chart-topping global hits and high-energy live show to the UAE.
Instagram/Shakira

Global music icon Shakira is set to headline the 2026 edition of Off Limits Music Festival, returning to Etihad Park, Yas Island, on April 4.

Billed as the UAE’s first open-format and largest genre-blending music festival, OFFLIMITS is known for its bold multi-stage setup that fuses music with art, immersive visual design and cultural experiences.

Shakira’s Abu Dhabi performance will be part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, bringing her chart-topping global hits and high-energy live show to the UAE. One of the most influential artists in the world, Shakira has sold over 95 million records, won four GRAMMY Awards and 15 Latin GRAMMYs, and holds the title of the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, January 24, at 11am (UAE time), with prices starting from Dh595. Tickets will be available exclusively via the OFFLIMITS ticketing platform.The full festival lineup and additional programming details are expected to be announced closer to date!

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

After a long hiatus, BTS confirms a March 20 album drop and a global tour schedule.

BTS names comeback album: Release and preorder details

2m read
Over the past week, mysterious posters and digital billboards carrying the phrase 'We Belong Together' have appeared in cities around the world.

Harry Styles hints at tour —will UAE fans see him live?

2m read
McLaren's Lando Norris performing donuts after winning his first Formula 1 drivers' championship at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.

UAE’s top 10 sporting events of 2026

5m read
UAE conclude 2025 with record achievements in sports

UAE conclude 2025 with record achievements in sports

2m read