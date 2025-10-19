New AI projects approved to fast-track Dubai’s digital transformation

Sheikh Hamdan: Dubai committed to be world’s fastest, smartest city in adopting AI, tech
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved a new package of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives aimed at accelerating the emirate’s digital transformation and strengthening its position as a global technology hub.
The projects were approved during the second 2025 meeting of the Higher Committee for Future Technology Development and the Digital Economy, where Sheikh Hamdan reviewed progress on earlier initiatives and endorsed new programmes designed to expand AI integration across government and business sectors.
Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai remains committed to its goal of becoming “the world’s fastest, smartest and most prepared city to adopt future technologies and AI,” guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“Our vision is clear, and our priorities are well defined. We are in a constant race to enhance the readiness of our government entities not only to keep pace with future transformations but also to make the most of AI tools in delivering services that are more efficient, secure, and innovative, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33),” Sheikh Hamdan said.
Among the initiatives approved were the AI Infrastructure Empowerment Platform, the Dubai AI Acceleration Taskforce, and the Unicorn 30 Programme. Each project targets a key part of Dubai’s digital economy strategy, focusing on adoption, governance, and innovation.
The AI Infrastructure Empowerment Platform will enable government entities to develop and deploy AI technologies more efficiently. It offers a secure, fully integrated digital environment that combines advanced infrastructure with ready-to-use smart services. The platform aims to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure cybersecurity while helping departments deliver AI-driven services more quickly.
The meeting also approved the creation of the Dubai AI Acceleration Taskforce, designed to strengthen collaboration among government entities and align their strategic vision for adopting AI.
The taskforce follows consultations led by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) with Chief AI Officers from 27 government entities. It will focus on speeding up decision-making, improving institutional integration, and ensuring that AI projects across sectors deliver measurable impact.
Sheikh Hamdan also approved the Unicorn 30 Programme, developed by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy with the participation of 80 local and international companies. The programme aims to fast-track the growth of 30 promising startups across emerging sectors and help them become billion-dollar “unicorns” headquartered in Dubai.
Launched under the umbrella of Dubai Founders HQ, the programme includes 10 initiatives covering financing, growth, regulation, and governance. It is designed to support entrepreneurship, attract investment, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global startup hub.
