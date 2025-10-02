Abu Dhabi University hosts global education conference on AI

The two-day event brought together 250 global experts, educators, and policymakers
Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has concluded the second edition of its International Conference on Education at the university’s Al Ain campus.
The two-day event brought together 250 global experts, educators, and policymakers to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping teaching, learning, and leadership in education. Aligned with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the conference offered a platform to exchange knowledge and encourage collaboration to drive innovation in the sector.
The opening ceremony featured a keynote by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE and Chancellor of UAE University. He emphasised the importance of cultural and academic institutions working together to build future-ready education systems rooted in innovation and inclusion.
Held under the theme 'Advancing Teaching Practices through AI', the event was organised in collaboration with UNESCO-RCEP, Queen Rania Teacher Academy, AdvanceHE, and the University of Florida. Sessions focused on the role of AI in enhancing accessibility for students of determination, integrating technology in curriculum design, and addressing ethical challenges that come with AI adoption.
Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “AI is reshaping education worldwide, and ADU is committed to leading this transformation in the region. This annual dialogue highlights the power of collaboration, bringing together educators, policymakers, and global experts to share insights and co-create innovative approaches. Partnerships like these ensure our programmes remain forward-looking and aligned with national priorities.”
International experts such as Dr Ayman El-Baz from the University of Louisville, Dr Islem Rekik from Imperial College London, and Ms Vic Stephenson of AdvanceHE were among the keynote speakers. Their contributions set the tone for discussions on institutional readiness, AI literacy, and the balance between innovation and ethics. Panel discussions and research presentations further explored AI in curriculum transformation, sustainable education models, and leadership.
Dr Mohammad Fteiha, Conference Chair and Director of ADU’s Al Ain Campus, said: “This conference reflects our commitment to creating AI-enabled learning environments that prepare students for the global landscape. By integrating AI into curriculum design and pedagogy, we empower educators and students to shape the future of education.”
The event concluded with an awards ceremony celebrating the best research papers, followed by a gala dinner to honour international participants. A cultural tour of Al Ain was also organised to give global attendees insight into the UAE’s heritage and values of inclusivity.
As the UAE accelerates its AI strategy, ADU continues to expand its academic offerings, including new AI-focused programmes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. These initiatives aim to equip graduates with advanced skills and critical thinking to thrive in a technology-driven world, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for education and innovation.
