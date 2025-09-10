42 Abu Dhabi and AiRev sign strategic agreement to launch exclusive AI hackathon for students

Muhammed Khalid, Founder & CEO of AiRev, said: “As we move toward a world shaped by automation and intelligent systems, it's becoming increasingly important to equip talent with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in a post-labour economy. This partnership between AiRev and 42 Abu Dhabi offers students exactly that—real-world experience with advanced AI tools and agent-based systems. It’s a thoughtful, future-facing initiative that gives young people a practical foundation in technologies that will define the next chapter of work.”