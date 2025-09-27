GOLD/FOREX
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Discussions focus on expanding AI collaboration and innovation in the UAE

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, at Qasr Al Shati, in Abu Dhabi.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, at Qasr Al Shati, in Abu Dhabi.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday welcomed Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, a leading company in artificial intelligence research and deployment.

The meeting at Qasr Al Shati focused on expanding collaboration between OpenAI and UAE entities, particularly in AI research and practical applications.

The discussions support the UAE’s goal of building an integrated AI ecosystem, advancing the knowledge-based economy, and strengthening the country’s global leadership in this strategic field, while creating new opportunities for collaboration and innovation across both public and private sectors.

Altman praised the UAE’s AI vision and its international partnerships.

In recognition of his contributions to the field, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence awarded Altman its first honorary doctorate, recognising his influential leadership in artificial intelligence.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi; and Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi; along with a number of senior officials.

