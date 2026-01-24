Abu Dhabi: ITC hands driver training to Yas Driving Academy

New concession agreement focuses on modern training, inclusivity and digital systems
Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the signing of a strategic concession agreement with Yas Driving Academy to manage and operate driver training and testing services in Abu Dhabi. The agreement is part of ITC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public–private partnerships and improve road safety standards across the emirate.
Under the agreement, Yas Driving Academy will provide a comprehensive range of services, including theoretical and practical training across all vehicle categories, as well as conducting internal driving tests in line with the highest technical and operational standards approved by ITC.
The agreement also covers advanced services, with the academy offering specialised training programmes such as desert driving and other tailored courses, designed to meet the needs of diverse driver groups and the UAE’s varied terrain. These services will be delivered through a network of accredited centres across the emirate.
The agreement places particular emphasis on people of determination, with the academy committed to providing fully equipped vehicles and modern training tools under the supervision of highly qualified instructors, ensuring safe, independent and inclusive mobility.
In support of digital transformation, the agreement requires full electronic integration between the academy’s systems and ITC’s central database, along with the provision of interactive dashboards that enable ITC to monitor operations and performance indicators in real time. This integration will enhance transparency across testing and licensing procedures, reduce customer journey time, and standardise training outcomes in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a smart and sustainable transport sector.
Abdulla Saleh Abdulla, Acting Executive Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Sector at ITC, stated: “This agreement reflects our commitment to advancing the driver qualification and testing ecosystem in line with the highest approved standards, thereby enhancing road safety and elevating the quality of services delivered to customers. Through such strategic partnerships, we seek to adopt best-in-class operational practices and advanced technologies that align with Abu Dhabi’s vision for the continued development of the transport sector.”
Roger Venn, CEO of YDA, added: “We are proud to partner with ITC in advancing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to world-class road safety and mobility standards. This authorisation is a testament to the trust placed in YDA’s vision to deliver excellence through innovation, technology, and a student-centric approach. Together, we aim to empower new drivers with the skills, confidence and awareness needed to make every journey safer and smarter.”
This collaboration reaffirms ITC’s commitment to fostering a flexible legislative and regulatory environment that attracts specialised private-sector expertise and leverages it to serve the public interest. The initiative contributes to improving customer experience, strengthening road safety, and achieving the emirate’s strategic transport objectives.
