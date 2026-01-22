The initiative is launched with K2, in coordination with the Integrated Transport Centre
The United Arab Emirates University has announced the completion of preparations to launch the pilot phase of an autonomous mobility project within its campus, unveiled during its participation in UMEX 2026.
The initiative is being implemented in partnership with K2 and in coordination with the Integrated Transport Centre, part of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport, which will oversee the regulatory framework to ensure the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency.
The project aims to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and deploy sustainable, future-ready mobility solutions that enhance quality of life on campus. The Centre provides a robust regulatory environment to ensure full compliance with international best practices.
Commenting on the initiative, Professor Dr. Ahmed Ali Al Raisi, Chancellor of UAE University, said the project reflects the University’s strategic direction to harness innovation in support of the educational environment. He noted that it serves as a successful model of public–private partnership, linking academic research with practical application to create a smarter and more efficient campus.
For his part, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said the project underscores the Centre’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of autonomous mobility systems in Abu Dhabi within a safe and regulated framework. He highlighted the critical role of universities in providing real-world testing environments that contribute to policy development and the building of national capabilities in this vital sector.
Meanwhile, Professor Dr. Hamad Abdullah Al Jasmi, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Director of the Emirates Mobility Research Center at the University, explained that the project goes beyond transportation to become an advanced research platform. It will enable the collection of operational data and the conduct of live trials to support the development of autonomous public transport solutions, while enhancing the nation’s infrastructure and regulatory readiness for future technologies.
This marks the second autonomous and automated mobility initiative presented by UAE University. Previously, a team of students from the Department of Electrical and Communications Engineering showcased an innovative research project titled “An Intelligent and Automated System to Enhance Campus Mobility.”
The students, who presented the project at the University’s pavilion during GITEX Global 2025, said the initiative aims to develop a smart, sustainable transport system powered by artificial intelligence and autonomous control to manage vehicle movement on campus safely and efficiently. The system is designed to reduce congestion and carbon emissions while improving energy efficiency.
The solution is based on continuous communication between vehicles and a central control hub to track locations and regulate movement in real time, using RFID, autonomous navigation, and AI technologies—reflecting the adoption of cutting-edge smart mobility concepts in academic environments.
The students added that the project seeks to enhance the campus mobility experience by enabling seamless traffic management, reducing waiting times, and offering innovative solutions for sustainable transport. They described it as an important step toward implementing smart city concepts within universities and educational institutions.
The team also participated in GITEX Technology Week 2025, where they highlighted the system’s most innovative future-oriented smart transport solutions, reaffirming their commitment to further developing the project in line with the UAE’s national innovation and sustainability agendas.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox