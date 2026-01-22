UMEX and SimTEX boost Abu Dhabi’s tech and defence push

Khamis Mubarak Al Araimi, Materials Science Engineer at Sindan, stated that the company’s participation within the pavilion of the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement reflects its commitment to supporting the national defence industrial ecosystem, highlighting its innovative capabilities, and strengthening integration with national entities involved in developing the defence sector. He noted that Sindan is unveiling new developments this year in the Sindan Robot, featuring enhanced autonomy and efficiency, in addition to a multi-mission UAV and advanced 3D printing solutions that accelerate manufacturing and improve operational readiness. These innovations, he explained, align with Tawazun Council’s strategy to localise defence industries by focusing on domestic manufacturing, building national capabilities, and strengthening in-country supply chains.