UMEX and SimTEX boost Abu Dhabi’s tech and defence push

New UAVs, robots and air mobility projects underline national strategy
Abu Dhabi: The activities of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026 continued for a second consecutive day yesterday, Wednesday, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), with strong participation from global companies, official delegations, and decision-makers. The exhibitions placed a clear emphasis on innovation across autonomous systems, artificial intelligence (AI), air mobility, and advanced manufacturing solutions.
The exhibition halls witnessed notable interaction between exhibitors and visitors, with advanced systems on display, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), robotics, intelligent control systems, as well as simulation and training solutions. This reflects the exhibitions’ standing as a global platform for showcasing future technologies and reinforces the UAE’s leadership in innovation, unmanned technologies, and advanced air mobility.
Khamis Mubarak Al Araimi, Materials Science Engineer at Sindan, stated that the company’s participation within the pavilion of the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement reflects its commitment to supporting the national defence industrial ecosystem, highlighting its innovative capabilities, and strengthening integration with national entities involved in developing the defence sector. He noted that Sindan is unveiling new developments this year in the Sindan Robot, featuring enhanced autonomy and efficiency, in addition to a multi-mission UAV and advanced 3D printing solutions that accelerate manufacturing and improve operational readiness. These innovations, he explained, align with Tawazun Council’s strategy to localise defence industries by focusing on domestic manufacturing, building national capabilities, and strengthening in-country supply chains.
Khalifa University of Science and Technology showcased a range of advanced research and next-generation technologies in robotics, artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, and secure systems during UMEX and SimTEX. Its deployment-ready innovations in autonomous navigation, mission planning, and real-time data analytics attracted strong interest from visitors. These included electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft (A-025) used for cloud seeding and firefighting operations, neuromorphic ground vehicles, and AI-based airspace security systems.
In collaboration with the National Service and Reserve Authority, elite programme recruits at the university presented five projects during the exhibitions.
Khalifa University Enterprises, the university’s commercialisation arm, presented three promising technology concepts, including an AI-enabled hybrid electric power and propulsion system for drones and advanced air mobility eVTOL platforms, as well as a vision-based tactile sensor for assessing fruit ripeness and freshness without causing damage. The company also highlighted the efforts of DroneLeaf, a university spin-off translating years of scientific research into AI software solutions for unmanned systems.
Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said the university’s participation reflects its commitment to developing technologies that transform advanced research into practical, impactful solutions at both national and global levels. These technologies underscore the university’s leadership in safe and advanced air mobility. The university also showcased a lunar probe developed by its Advanced Innovation and Research Center.
The exhibitions also featured the NeuroWave AI platform, supported by fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications technology, alongside solutions by OthrEd, GenAI, and Wideye aimed at enhancing airspace security in smart cities.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) is participating in both exhibitions, showcasing its latest innovations and smart systems supporting the civil aviation sector.
Mohammed Abdullah Lengawi, Director General of DCAA, said the participation represents a strategic step to strengthen the Authority’s presence at one of the most prominent exhibitions specialising in unmanned aircraft systems. He highlighted the DCAA Monitoring System (DMS), as well as the drone delivery project, which completed more than 784 deliveries during its first phase.
As part of the move towards smart mobility, air taxi projects nearing operational launch were highlighted, most notably the Taxi Drone developed by Multi Level Group, an electrically powered, remotely operated aerial vehicle.
UMEX and SimTEX 2026 embody Abu Dhabi’s approach of fostering innovation and deploying advanced technologies. This comes just weeks after the DRIFTx Exhibition, held in November, which highlighted robotics and their pivotal role in enhancing logistics, advanced manufacturing, and smart urban mobility solutions. By integrating robotics with aerial, land, and maritime mobility solutions, DRIFTx symbolised Abu Dhabi’s strategic direction toward merging industrial innovation with future mobility solutions.
The organisation of UMEX and SimTEX shortly after the conclusion of DRIFTx forms part of the efforts led by the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s leadership in innovating and deploying cutting-edge transportation and smart mobility technologies.
These exhibitions highlight Abu Dhabi’s numerous competitive advantages, including its integrated business ecosystem, supportive policies, and advanced infrastructure, which together provide an ideal environment for companies to establish operations in the emirate and expand globally.
DRIFTx played a pivotal role in supporting the Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s strategy to attract leading global companies, support the growth of advanced industries, and create high-value, knowledge-based jobs in strategic sectors. Experts estimate that the SAVI cluster will contribute approximately AED 44 billion to the emirate’s GDP and generate more than 35,000 jobs by 2045.
Innovation in these fields is centred on integrating artificial intelligence with autonomous systems to enable aerial vehicles such as eVTOLs, self-driving ground vehicles, smart manufacturing solutions (Industry 4.0), and advanced air mobility ecosystems. AI is leveraged to enhance automation, autonomous decision-making, and efficiency in mobility and manufacturing, with a strong focus on practical applications such as robotics, heavy-lift drones, and autonomous services in smart cities.
Key Areas of Innovation Include:
Autonomous Systems and Artificial Intelligence
Developing machine learning and computer vision algorithms to enhance perception and decision-making capabilities of vehicles and robots.
Creating humanoid robots capable of performing daily tasks in urban environments.
Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)
Manufacturing and developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban services.
Using drones for heavy cargo transport and delivery services.
Autonomous Vehicles
Developing robotaxis and fully autonomous transportation services.
Deploying autonomous technologies for cleaning and surveillance operations in cities.
Advanced Manufacturing Solutions
Establishing fully autonomous factories with minimal human intervention.
Integrating autonomous systems and robotics to achieve end-to-end automation in production lines.
Autonomous Cargo Aircraft: Anan is developing drones capable of transporting up to 200 kg of equipment, with future plans to explore passenger transport.
Urban Autonomous Services: Companies are showcasing automated cafés, robotic cleaning teams, and robot-driven smart city services.
Strategic Partnerships: Agreements between entities such as Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre and global companies to develop intelligent air mobility applications.
Together, these areas form an integrated smart city ecosystem characterised by sustainability and efficiency, with a strong emphasis on real-world applications that go beyond pilot demonstrations toward full-scale operational deployment.
