SIRBAI, EDGE team up to boost AI-powered drone swarm capabilities

Partnership to integrate AI in unmanned aerial systems
SIRBAI, a company specialising in autonomous defence solutions and swarm technologies, has signed a strategic partnership with EDGE to explore new ways of advancing AI-powered swarming capabilities for unmanned aerial systems.
The agreement was signed during the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) 2026 in Abu Dhabi and focuses on studying how SIRBAI’s mission intelligence and swarm technologies can be applied across EDGE’s range of unmanned aerial vehicles and autonomous platforms.
Under the partnership, both sides will look at integrating SIRBAI’s mission intelligence suite into EDGE’s existing and future unmanned systems. This follows a series of technology demonstrations in which EDGE tested and assessed SIRBAI’s systems under operational conditions. The evaluations confirmed the technology’s readiness, ability to scale, and performance in real-world environments.
SIRBAI’s platform brings together command and control, mission planning and coordination tools into a single system. This setup is designed to simplify complex missions, support faster decision-making and allow operators to manage multiple unmanned aircraft at the same time.
The system is built to be modular and flexible, making it easier to connect with existing platforms. It can support a wide range of missions, including surveillance, search and rescue, perimeter security, convoy protection and coordinated operations between manned and unmanned systems.
As part of the collaboration, SIRBAI’s technology is expected to be integrated across EDGE’s unmanned aerial ecosystem, from smaller portable drones to larger unmanned platforms, including combat-ready systems. The integration will also include combat intelligence features to support target identification, threat analysis and real-time coordination between multiple platforms.
Dr Najwa Aaraj, Chief Executive Officer of the Technology Innovation Institute, said the partnership marks an important step in delivering smarter, AI-based defence solutions. She noted that combining SIRBAI’s swarm capabilities with EDGE’s platforms will help raise the level of autonomy and performance in unmanned aerial operations.
Khaled Al Zaabi, President of Platforms and Systems at EDGE, said the group is focused on developing platforms that work as part of a connected system rather than as individual assets. He added that the collaboration supports EDGE’s goal of strengthening coordination, autonomy and mission intelligence across its platforms while maintaining control and confidence during operations.
The partnership reflects a shared focus on developing advanced technologies that support modern defence needs. By working together, SIRBAI and EDGE aim to deliver solutions that help defence forces respond quickly to changing challenges and operate more effectively in complex environments.
