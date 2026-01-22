International exhibitors highlight drones, simulation and smart mobility systems
Abu Dhabi: Walk into UMEX & SimTEX and it’s immediately clear this is not just another trade show. It’s a high-energy meeting point where global technology firms arrive with one mission: to show how unmanned systems, autonomy and simulation are reshaping the future.
The latest edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) held from January 20 to January 22, has drawn hundreds of international companies from nearly 40 countries, turning Abu Dhabi into a temporary capital of robotics, aerospace and AI innovation.
From sleek electric aircraft concepts to rugged autonomous ground vehicles, the exhibition floor reads like a preview of tomorrow’s industries, and the world’s biggest players are eager to be part of it.
One of the most talked-about international participants this year is Joby Aviation, a U.S.-based company developing fully electric air taxis. Its presence highlights a growing shift at UMEX: autonomy is no longer limited to defence applications.
Joby’s aircraft concept reflects a future where short-range air travel could become quieter, cleaner and automated, a theme that resonates strongly with city planners, aviation authorities and investors watching the next evolution of mobility.
UMEX also continues to attract major global defence and aerospace companies showcasing unmanned systems designed for complex environments.
AeroVironment, an American firm recognized for tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, presented advanced drone platforms focused on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. Nearby, L3Harris Technologies highlighted autonomous sensing and mission systems that demonstrate how artificial intelligence is increasingly embedded into modern defence solutions.
From Asia, NORINCO showcased a range of unmanned aerial and ground systems, reflecting the growing diversity of international engineering approaches represented at the exhibition.
European companies added another layer to the international mix. Firms specializing in navigation, robotics, simulation and sensor technology used UMEX as a platform to highlight precision engineering and interoperability, essential ingredients for unmanned systems operating in air, land and maritime domains.
Simulation and training technologies were also in focus, underlining how virtual environments are now critical for preparing operators to work alongside autonomous machines.
What sets UMEX apart is that it’s not just about machines, it’s about ecosystems. International exhibitors used the event to explore partnerships, discuss regulatory frameworks and test how autonomous systems can move from controlled environments into real-world use.
Whether it’s logistics, infrastructure inspection, disaster response or advanced training, the message from global participants was clear: unmanned systems are no longer experimental, they’re operational.
As UMEX & SimTEX continues, one thing is certain: the exhibition has evolved into a genuinely international arena where ideas move as fast as the technology on display.
For visitors, it’s a rare chance to see the future being built in real time. For international companies, it’s an opportunity to shape how autonomy will work across borders, industries and skies.
