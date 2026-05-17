The smart stations provide live road, speed and traffic flow data across the UAE
Abu Dhabi: The UAE federal government has approved a package of smart traffic initiatives aimed at improving traffic flow and road safety, including the deployment of 50 intelligent monitoring stations supported by artificial intelligence technologies, according to a report issued by the Federal National Council.
The report, prepared by the Federal National Council’s Committee on Constitutional, Legislative and Appeals Affairs, said the initiatives include the distribution of smart monitoring stations, cameras and control rooms across the country as part of government efforts to invest in advanced technologies to improve road efficiency.
According to the report on the government’s traffic safety and mobility policy, the smart stations are designed to provide real-time data on road conditions, traffic density, vehicle types, average speeds and peak-hour movement patterns.
The committee said the data will support data-driven decision-making to improve traffic flow through the strategic distribution of monitoring systems across federal roads.
The report added that information extracted from the smart stations is also being used in technical and statistical studies to identify accident-prone locations and traffic blackspots, while supporting enforcement of axle-weight regulations and facilitating data exchange between federal and local authorities.
According to the committee, the government is also preparing a unified traffic platform that will initially connect data from smart monitoring stations and intelligent gateways before integrating open-source traffic data and systems operated by road authorities, municipalities and traffic departments.
The platform is expected to provide comprehensive and accurate traffic information covering both federal roads and surrounding routes linked to the national network, with the aim of supporting policymakers and traffic management authorities.
The report also outlined future government plans to introduce additional artificial intelligence tools and integrate traffic data with operation rooms operated by the Ministry of Interior, alongside expanding traffic lanes and increasing the coverage of smart traffic gateways.
The committee said the government continues to oversee road safety and traffic flow through a comprehensive framework beginning with infrastructure design according to engineering safety standards and the identification of blackspots based on accident data.
Oversight measures also include approving infrastructure projects, reviewing technical studies and monitoring temporary traffic diversions to ensure road safety and smoother movement during construction works and infrastructure development projects.