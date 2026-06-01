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Pregnant wife, traffic gridlock, VIP convoy: Bengaluru man’s sit-in strikes a chord

Viral roadside protest reignites debate over VIP culture and public inconvenience

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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When traffic ground to a halt on Bengaluru's busy Old Airport Road, one commuter decided he had had enough.
When traffic ground to a halt on Bengaluru's busy Old Airport Road, one commuter decided he had had enough.
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Dubai: A Bengaluru man's dramatic roadside protest after being stranded in traffic with his pregnant wife has gone viral, reigniting debate over VIP culture in India, according to reports by NDTV and The Times of India.

When traffic ground to a halt on Bengaluru's busy Old Airport Road, one commuter decided he had had enough.

Travelling with his pregnant wife on Sunday afternoon, the man found himself caught in a traffic jam that many commuters blamed on restrictions linked to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's convoy.

As frustration mounted, he stepped out of his vehicle and sat down in the middle of the road.

His act of defiance, captured on video and widely shared on social media, quickly turned him into an unlikely symbol of public anger over VIP movement and traffic disruptions in India's technology capital.

"My wife is pregnant. We also have work to do, don't we?" he is heard telling a traffic officer in the viral clip.

When police asked him to move aside, the man questioned why hundreds of commuters were being made to wait.

"Just because the Governor is a VIP, does that mean we are nobody?" he asked.

The officer attempted to calm him, even telling him: "You are also a VIP."

But the commuter refused to budge.

The standoff lasted several minutes before he eventually moved after additional police personnel arrived.

The incident occurred on a stretch already struggling with congestion due to ongoing underpass construction. Social media users claimed traffic had been stopped for nearly 30 minutes, though police said they were investigating the allegation and suggested such a lengthy stoppage was unlikely.

Ordinary citizen's time matters too

What transformed the episode from a routine traffic complaint into a viral moment was the man's argument that an ordinary citizen's time matters too.

Many online users rallied behind him, especially after reports circulated that he was travelling with his pregnant wife. While authorities have not confirmed whether she was being taken to a hospital, the image of a worried husband sitting alone on a zebra crossing resonated with thousands who regularly battle Bengaluru's traffic.

Police have ordered an inquiry and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine how long vehicles were held up and whether traffic management protocols were followed.

For many residents, however, the viral protest was about something larger than one traffic jam. It reopened an old question that surfaces whenever roads are cleared for dignitaries: How much inconvenience should ordinary people be expected to endure in the name of VIP security?

As the debate continues, one image remains etched in the public imagination — a man sitting on a busy road, refusing to move, insisting that his family's time was just as valuable as anyone else's.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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