Pregnant wife, traffic gridlock, VIP convoy: Bengaluru man’s sit-in strikes a chord

Dubai: A Bengaluru man's dramatic roadside protest after being stranded in traffic with his pregnant wife has gone viral, reigniting debate over VIP culture in India, according to reports by NDTV and The Times of India.

His act of defiance, captured on video and widely shared on social media, quickly turned him into an unlikely symbol of public anger over VIP movement and traffic disruptions in India's technology capital.

As the debate continues, one image remains etched in the public imagination — a man sitting on a busy road, refusing to move, insisting that his family's time was just as valuable as anyone else's.

For many residents, however, the viral protest was about something larger than one traffic jam. It reopened an old question that surfaces whenever roads are cleared for dignitaries: How much inconvenience should ordinary people be expected to endure in the name of VIP security?

Many online users rallied behind him, especially after reports circulated that he was travelling with his pregnant wife. While authorities have not confirmed whether she was being taken to a hospital, the image of a worried husband sitting alone on a zebra crossing resonated with thousands who regularly battle Bengaluru's traffic.

The incident occurred on a stretch already struggling with congestion due to ongoing underpass construction. Social media users claimed traffic had been stopped for nearly 30 minutes, though police said they were investigating the allegation and suggested such a lengthy stoppage was unlikely.

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