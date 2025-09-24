Karnataka CM seeks Azim Premji’s help to ease Bengaluru ORR traffic

“Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru,” Siddaramaiah wrote, requesting Wipro’s team to work with state officials on a plan.

His appeal comes amid mounting frustration from industry leaders, with online trucking platform BlackBuck briefly threatening to shift out of its Bellandur office over poor infrastructure before later reversing its decision and pledging to expand in Bengaluru.

BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji had complained that average one-way commutes for his employees had shot up to 1.5 hours due to potholes, dust and lack of road repairs. The company later clarified it was only relocating within Bengaluru, not leaving the city, while reiterating calls for urgent government action.

According to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar responded on Tuesday, saying the issue was being blown out of proportion, noting that “even the road leading up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in Delhi has potholes.” He claimed nearly 1,000 potholes are being filled daily across Bengaluru through coordinated efforts, with officials directed to submit progress reports.

The worsening traffic and crumbling infrastructure along the ORR — which hosts major tech parks and offices of global IT giants — has become a flashpoint between industry leaders and the state government. Siddaramaiah’s appeal to Azim Premji marks the latest attempt to enlist corporate cooperation to ease Bengaluru’s urban gridlock.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.