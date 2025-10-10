GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Indian state Karnataka introduces paid menstrual leave for women in historic policy shift

Move hailed as progressive step toward creating inclusive and humane workspaces

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Illustrative image. Karnataka, home to over 60 million people and India’s tech capital Bengaluru, has seen steady growth in female workforce participation.
Illustrative image. Karnataka, home to over 60 million people and India’s tech capital Bengaluru, has seen steady growth in female workforce participation.
Pexels

In a landmark move promoting workplace inclusivity, the southern Indian state of Karnataka has approved a policy granting women one day of paid menstrual leave each month. The decision, announced on Thursday, applies to women working across both government and private sectors, offering 12 days of additional paid leave annually.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the move as “a step towards a more humane, understanding, and inclusive workplace,” adding that the government remains committed to ensuring dignity and wellbeing at work.

Karnataka, home to over 60 million people and India’s tech capital Bengaluru, has seen steady growth in female workforce participation. According to a report by the Institute of What Works to Advance Gender Equality (IWWAGE), rural women’s participation rose from 28.2% to 43.5% between 2017-18 and 2023-24, while urban participation climbed from 22% to 28.8% in the same period.

Although India has no national menstrual leave policy, Karnataka joins Bihar and Kerala in recognising menstrual health as a workplace priority — a move seen as a significant stride toward gender-sensitive employment reform.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaKarnataka

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her Pakistani counterpart Fatima Sana walk past after the toss ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025.

No handshakes during India vs Pakistan World Cup match

2m read
US techie flaunts 5-year India visa, mocks Trump

US techie flaunts 5-year India visa, mocks Trump

2m read
“Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru,” Siddaramaiah wrote, requesting Wipro’s team to work with state officials on a plan.

Bengaluru ORR gridlock: CM turns to Azim Premji

2m read
Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has thrown his hat in the election for KSCA President.

Venkatesh Prasad aims to bowl perfect over in new role

2m read