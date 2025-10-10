Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the move as “a step towards a more humane, understanding, and inclusive workplace,” adding that the government remains committed to ensuring dignity and wellbeing at work.

In a landmark move promoting workplace inclusivity, the southern Indian state of Karnataka has approved a policy granting women one day of paid menstrual leave each month. The decision, announced on Thursday, applies to women working across both government and private sectors, offering 12 days of additional paid leave annually.

Karnataka, home to over 60 million people and India’s tech capital Bengaluru, has seen steady growth in female workforce participation. According to a report by the Institute of What Works to Advance Gender Equality (IWWAGE), rural women’s participation rose from 28.2% to 43.5% between 2017-18 and 2023-24, while urban participation climbed from 22% to 28.8% in the same period.

Although India has no national menstrual leave policy, Karnataka joins Bihar and Kerala in recognising menstrual health as a workplace priority — a move seen as a significant stride toward gender-sensitive employment reform.

