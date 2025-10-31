How one teen’s project is breaking menstrual taboos

Reya Khawaja’s Project SAFE brings menstrual education and dignity to girls in rural India
When Reya Khawaja first got her period, she remembers feeling utterly confused. The difference was that she had her mother to turn to for guidance and reassurance. That moment of vulnerability would become the seed of something far greater.
Years later, Reya learned that millions of girls in rural India experience the same confusion, but without information, proper products, or emotional support. "I couldn't imagine how isolating and frightening that must've felt as a young girl," Reya reflects. "That's what drove me to start Project SAFE, to make sure no girl has to face that confusion by themselves."
The initiative started in Dubai, where Reya met Pankaj Jha, founder and president of KCS Foundation India, who shared her vision of helping young girls in less fortunate communities. Together, they realized that while conversations about menstrual health were slowly opening up in cities, rural areas in India were still struggling with stigma and lack of access to proper sanitation.
Through his local connections, they reached schools and villages in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, regions where this issue was especially urgent. Pankaj Jha emphasized the project's significance: "Reya's leadership reflects the true spirit of global youth change makers. Project SAFE has not only improved menstrual hygiene access but has also ignited vital conversations about women's health in communities where silence once prevailed."
Setting up Project SAFE meant navigating deeply entrenched cultural barriers. In traditional communities, menstruation was taboo, wrapped in shame and silence. Rather than challenging customs head-on, they approached with cultural sensitivity, working exclusively with female audiences — mothers, teachers, and young girls — creating safe spaces for honest dialogue.
"Over time, as trust grew, we were able to gradually include men and boys in these discussions too," Reya explains. "That shift was powerful, because true change only happens when the whole community understands and supports it."
For Reya, the real impact reveals itself in quiet moments. "The girls looked happier, more open, and far more confident than when we first started," she notes. "The change wasn't just in what they said, but in how they carried themselves."
One story stands out: Anjali Kumari from Sitamarhi district shared, "Earlier, I used to miss classes during my period because I was embarrassed and didn't have pads. Now, after Project SAFE started in our school, we get pads every month and learn how to take care of ourselves. I feel more confident and never miss school anymore."
Project SAFE's vision extends beyond temporary interventions. The team's next major initiative involves establishing SAFE Clubs in schools, permanent fixtures led by trained student ambassadors who can guide discussions, distribute supplies, and keep conversations flowing.
"We want to expand into more rural schools and reach communities that still lack access to basic menstrual education," Reya explains. The goal is ambitious but clear: normalize menstrual health as part of mainstream education. "If we can empower one generation of girls to talk freely," Reya reasons, "the next won't have to fight the same stigma."
To other young people dreaming of making a difference, her advice is direct: "You don't need permission to start. Begin small, stay consistent, and surround yourself with people who believe in your vision. You don't need to be an expert to care, you just need to start."
In rural schools across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, that change is already taking root. Girls are attending class every day of the month. Communities are learning that menstruation isn't a source of shame but a natural part of life deserving of dignity and care.
And it all started with one young woman who remembered what it felt like to be confused and alone, and decided that no other girl should have to feel that way.
