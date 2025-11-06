New UAE highway: All we know about the mega plan to reduce traffic

Speaking at the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, Al Mazrouei said the projects are part of a comprehensive strategy to advance transport infrastructure, including the expansion of major roads across the country, enhancement of public transport, and implementation of high-speed and light rail projects.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has announced a Dh170 billion package of national transport and road projects to be implemented by 2030, aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing mobility across the UAE.

The ministry is also studying the enhancement of existing highways linking the emirates and the development of new routes through national projects at both local and federal levels.

Overall, the ministry is working to enhance federal road efficiency by 73 percent over the next five years through a comprehensive development plan that includes expanding the number of lanes from 19 to 33 in each direction.

Addition of six lanes to Etihad Road — three in each direction — increasing its capacity by 60 percent and bringing the total to 12 lanes.

Al Mazrouei noted that “these efforts come in implementation of the leadership’s directives to develop a smart, flexible, and sustainable infrastructure that enhances traffic flow, supports comprehensive development, and improves quality of life in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 plan”.

Al Mazrouei said the number of vehicles on the road has increased by more than 8 percent annually, compared to the global average of 2 percent.

He noted that addressing traffic congestion is a central issue and a national priority for UAE’s federal and local entities, adding that developing and adapting traffic policies to the requirements of urban growth is a key pillar in ensuring smooth and efficient traffic flow, while enhancing mobility for all road users across the UAE.

Al Mazrouei noted that the ministry has begun implementing the project to upgrade and develop Emirates Road, with an estimated cost of Dh750 million, set to be complete within two years.

He affirmed that the ministry will work in coordination with local entities to implement a series of plans aimed at addressing traffic challenges. These include updating policies and regulations to address traffic congestion and vehicle growth, improving the integration of transport networks, and introducing innovative mobility options that encourage public use and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

Al Mazrouei pointed to people’s heavy reliance on private vehicles across the UAE, the overlap in working and school hours, and the continued population growth as contributing factors to traffic congestion.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.