The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Zeoplant wins Sustainable Landscaping & Agriculture Pioneer Award

We are most proud of being formally recognised by major UAE government institutions—particularly in Abu Dhabi — as the only soil-enhancement technology verified to deliver effective, long-term irrigation-water reductions across public landscapes. Our work spans high-profile locations such as Dubai Harbour and strategic government assets including the new Abu Dhabi International Airport. Across these and many other sites, we have achieved sustained water-reduction results ranging from 45 per cent to 55 per cent. These long-term savings have an exceptionally positive environmental impact while also delivering substantial financial benefits across the entire water-production cycle — from desalination and pumping to power consumption and final distribution. This is why we always emphasise: every litre counts, every day. Equally important is our expanding success in retrofitting established developments, where organisations such as JA Resorts are proactively implementing large-scale water-reduction strategies. Their commitment demonstrates how mature landscapes can meaningfully contribute to the UAE’s sustainability vision while achieving immediate, measurable operational savings.

Which achievement in your sustainability journey are you most proud of?

Our commitment to sustainability began more than twenty years ago, when the UAE announced unprecedented plans for large-scale urban, tourism and green-infrastructure developments. As early as 2002, it was clear that achieving these ambitions in a desert environment — defined by sandy soils, extreme temperatures and limited freshwater resources — would require innovative, long-lasting water-saving solutions. When we discovered our natural mineral soil-enhancement technology, scientifically refined to retain water in the root zone, we immediately understood its potential. It offered a durable, all-natural solution capable of reducing irrigation requirements while supporting healthier, more resilient landscapes. Sustainability became our purpose not because it was fashionable, but because the region’s future depended on delivering practical, measurable solutions to water scarcity.

What was the biggest challenge you faced, and how did you overcome it?

In the early years, one of our greatest challenges was market perception. Many clients —developers, consultants and government entities — questioned why they should invest in a water-saving technology when irrigation water was often supplied at low or no cost.

We overcame this through education, long-term data transparency and field-proven results. Instead of selling a concept, we demonstrated actual outcomes: significant reductions in irrigation volumes, decreased pump electricity consumption, improved soil water-holding capacity, and healthier, more resilient plant growth. As water tariffs evolved and sustainability became a national priority, adoption increased rapidly. Today, our technology is viewed not as an optional enhancement, but as an essential component of long-term water security and responsible asset management.

How do you measure the impact of your sustainability initiatives?

Impact measurement is at the core of our operations. Following installation, our team collaborates with client representatives to adjust irrigation schedules — typically reducing programmed irrigation by 50 per cent immediately, with ongoing optimisation throughout the year. We track and document:

• Monthly water consumption (m³)

• Irrigation runtime reductions

• Electricity savings at pump stations

• Seasonal and annual irrigation efficiency gains

• Overall plant health and root development

• Greater fertilizer efficiency through reduced nutrient loss

• Improved pesticide performance due to stable soil moisture

• Reduced salt accumulation in the root zone

• Lower risk of groundwater contamination due to decreased leaching

This comprehensive monitoring approach captures both environmental and agronomic benefits.

What advice would you give to others striving for sustainability excellence?