World Governments Summit 2026 expands its global recognition platform

In the presence of Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit Organisation signed a cooperation agreement with Hani Ashkar, Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, to launch the ninth edition of the Best Minister Award. Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi also signed a cooperation agreement with Firas Qoussous, EY Partner - Client and Industries, to launch the inaugural Most Reformed Government Global Award. Additionally, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Vice-Chair of the World Governments Summit Organisation, signed a second cooperation agreement with Hani Ashkar of PwC to launch the third edition of the Global Ministers Survey.

Breaking new ground internationally, the Most Reformed Government Global Award commends governments instituting pivotal, quantifiable improvements in policies, organisational design, and procedures. The evaluation centres on the reforms' tangible economic impact, openness, and public confidence. Factors such as governance distinction, operational efficiency, digital adaptation, and solutions prioritising the public are assessed. Firas Qoussous, EY Partner - Client and Industries, said: “At EY, we believe transformation is the cornerstone of progress. The Most Reformed Government Global Award honors those who lead with vision, implement impactful reforms, and set new benchmarks for governance excellence. EY is proud to partner with the World Government Summit to celebrate these trailblazers who are shaping a better working world for all.”

The Global Ministers Survey collects perspectives from ministers across the globe on urgent matters, aiming to strengthen transnational cooperation and influence policy frameworks. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, commented: “The Global Ministers Survey reflects the World Governments Summit’s dedication to facilitating the global exchange of expertise. By focusing on key priorities, this initiative helps forge practical, sustainable solutions to shared global challenges. The survey provides decisionmakers with quality data and analysis necessary to formulate more agile and effective policies.”

Reaching its ninth year, the Best Minister Award distinguishes ministers who have advanced government services through digital initiatives and novel technologies, proactively addressing future issues. The distinction showcases projects able to be replicated with measurable community benefit, underlining commitments to openness and responsible governance. Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said: “The Best Minister Award recognises government leaders who have achieved transformative milestones that helped enhance public service efficiency and ensure the sustainability of government policy.” Hani Ashkar, Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, added: “The World Governments Summit is a vital platform for shaping the future of public institutions and fostering collaboration between governments and the private sector.” Rami Nazer, Clients and Markets Leader at PwC Middle East, noted: “By bringing forward the voices and perspectives of ministers globally, we aim to support more informed decision-making and stronger outcomes for citizens.”

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.