Nominations open for fifth World Police Summit Awards in Dubai

Future Leader category added as organisers expand global recognition programme
Dubai: Nominations have officially opened for the fifth edition of the World Police Summit Awards, with organisers announcing the introduction of a new category — the Future Leader Award — as the Summit continues to expand its recognition of excellence in global policing.
The awards form part of the World Police Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The event will take place from June 23 to 25 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
The World Police Summit Awards honour experts, specialists, police leaders and professionals working across law enforcement agencies and related sectors who dedicate their efforts to safeguarding communities, enhancing public safety and upholding the highest international standards amid evolving security challenges.
With the introduction of the Future Leader Award, the total number of award categories has increased to 13, reflecting the Summit’s growing focus on innovation, leadership development and future-readiness in policing.
The categories include: Excellence in Criminal Investigation; Excellence in Road Safety; Excellence for People of Determination; Best Female Law Enforcement Officer; Best Innovative Idea in Policing and Security; Excellence in Forensics and Criminology; Excellence in Combating Drugs; Excellence in Customer Service in Policing; Best AI Application in Policing; Best Police Application; Best Community Policing Initiative; Innovation for Start-ups; and the newly launched Future Leader Award.
The new category aims to recognise emerging police leaders who demonstrate forward-thinking vision, leadership potential and creative capabilities, reinforcing the Summit’s commitment to supporting the next generation of law enforcement professionals.
The World Police Summit Awards ceremony is one of the flagship events of the annual Summit, bringing together senior law enforcement leaders, officers, academics, experts and decision-makers from around the world.
The ceremony forms part of a wider global platform addressing the rapidly evolving challenges facing the security sector, while exploring innovative and future-focused solutions to enhance community safety.
This year’s Summit is held under the theme “Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations.” The programme features high-level panel discussions, specialised workshops and an accompanying exhibition.
Key discussions will focus on the use of artificial intelligence in policing, cybersecurity threats, digital transformation and strengthening cross-border cooperation. The Summit also serves as a hub for international knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing the preparedness of law enforcement agencies worldwide.
Captain Marwan Abdullah Al Mulla, Head of Institutional Excellence at the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police and Chairman of the World Police Summit Awards Team, said the awards reflect Dubai Police’s commitment — alongside its partners — to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in policing.
“They provide an international platform to recognise outstanding efforts that contribute to protecting communities and advancing modern security systems,” he said. “Through these awards, we aim to motivate young leaders and creative minds to develop practical and sustainable solutions that help shape a safer future for all.”
Nominations are now open through the official World Police Summit website, with submissions closing on May 1, 2026.
The shortlist of nominees will be announced on June 12, followed by the final results on June 19.
Winners across all 13 categories will be honoured during the official awards ceremony on June 25, 2026, attended by senior law enforcement officials and global policing leaders.
The awards will be judged by an independent panel of distinguished academics and international experts specialising in policing sciences.
