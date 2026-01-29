Nominations open for fifth World Police Summit Awards in Dubai

“They provide an international platform to recognise outstanding efforts that contribute to protecting communities and advancing modern security systems,” he said. “Through these awards, we aim to motivate young leaders and creative minds to develop practical and sustainable solutions that help shape a safer future for all.”

Captain Marwan Abdullah Al Mulla, Head of Institutional Excellence at the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police and Chairman of the World Police Summit Awards Team, said the awards reflect Dubai Police’s commitment — alongside its partners — to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in policing.

The categories include: Excellence in Criminal Investigation; Excellence in Road Safety; Excellence for People of Determination; Best Female Law Enforcement Officer; Best Innovative Idea in Policing and Security; Excellence in Forensics and Criminology; Excellence in Combating Drugs; Excellence in Customer Service in Policing; Best AI Application in Policing; Best Police Application; Best Community Policing Initiative; Innovation for Start-ups; and the newly launched Future Leader Award.

The awards form part of the World Police Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The event will take place from June 23 to 25 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai: Nominations have officially opened for the fifth edition of the World Police Summit Awards, with organisers announcing the introduction of a new category — the Future Leader Award — as the Summit continues to expand its recognition of excellence in global policing.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.