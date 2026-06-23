TruDoc marks 15 years of operations, reports 2.5M lives served across seven markets

The prestigious gathering was attended by senior industry dignitaries, including Dr Hanan Obeid (CEO of Health Regulations at the Dubai Health Authority), Mohammed Jaidi (Director of Medical Administration at the Sharjah Health Authority), and Dr Ahmed Mansour (CEO of Investments and Asset Management at the Private Department of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan). Their presence, alongside key institutional leaders like Hari Prasad Govindrajan (Director of Kyra Ventures) and senior executives from NAS, Liva Insurance, Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), Sukoon Insurance, and Lockton, underscored TruDoc’s deeply rooted integration into the region's healthcare infrastructure.