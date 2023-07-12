Dubai: An Egyptian woman has been arrested for throwing her three-year-old daughter from the second floor of her home in Dakahlia, north of Cairo, due to her incessant crying and screaming.
The public prosecution ordered the detention of the 22-year-old mother for four days, pending investigation on charge of attempting to kill her daughter.
The suspect had previously faced allegations of involvement in prostitution.
The victim, Makkah Ahmad, who suffered severe fractures and a deep wound on her head, is in a serious condition in Al Sinbellawain hospital.
Doctors suspected criminal intent and informed the police who were first told that the girl had an accidental fall.
When questioned about the incident, the sister of the accused disclosed that the woman, a divorcee, deliberately threw her daughter from the balcony of their second-floor home due to her anger over the girl’s continuous crying.
According to Egyptian authorities, the accused admitted to the crime.
Further examination of the mother’s criminal record revealed that she had previously been accused of involvement in indecent acts and another case of embezzlement.