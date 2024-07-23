Dubai: The Civil Affairs Department of Saudi Arabia has announced a fine of 100 riyals for individuals who delay renewing their national identity cards.

Renewal of the national ID can be done through the “Absher” platform, which provides a streamlined process for updating personal information.

The details of the renewal steps are clarified in the app to assist residents in navigating the platform effectively.

In response to an inquiry on the “X” platform, Civil Affairs Department confirmed that the fine is specifically for delays in renewal.