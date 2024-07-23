Dubai: Individuals caught camping in forests or national parks without a licence are subject to a fine of 3,000 riyals, according to the Special Forces for Environmental Security.

Recently, a citizen was apprehended in the Asir region for violating environmental regulations through unauthorided camping.

Additionally, fines for littering can reach up to 2,000 riyals, with the perpetrator required to address the damage and pay compensation.

The Special Forces have emphasised that such violations will be met with penalties and urged the public to report any environmental or wildlife infringements.

For incidents in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, people can call (911); for other regions, they can call (999) or (996).