Cairo: Saudi Arabia has announced a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring environmental compliance during the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage this month.

The plan, unveiled by the Saudi National Centre for Environmental Compliance, involves daily monitoring to uphold the quality of air, water, and soil as pilgrims engage in their rituals.

Over 1,500 Hajj-related sites and installations will be subject to pro-environment oversight, with a focus on protecting the environment in areas traversed by pilgrims on their journey to sacred sites.

Additionally, authorities will conduct tests on water supplies to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, which house Islam’s holiest mosques, before, during, and after the Hajj, slated to begin this year on June 14.

Continuous monitoring of air quality will occur around the clock at the two holy mosques and other sacred sites, as well as along the roads connecting them, according to the governmental centre.

As part of the plan, daily reports will be submitted to relevant agencies to mitigate any identified negative impacts. With an anticipated attendance of over 2 million Muslims from around the world, Saudi agencies are intensifying efforts to manage the influx of pilgrims.

Approximately 1 million overseas Muslims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, as reported by Saudi authorities.