Dubai: Expatriate residents in Saudi Arabia who are found performing Hajj rituals without a permit will be deported and barred from reentry, the Ministry of Interior said in a post on its X account.

The Public Security confirmed the imposition of a fine of 10,000 riyals on anyone, whether Saudi citizens, residents or visitors, found violating Hajj regulations within the area in which the condition of obtaining a Hajj permit is applicable.

Expatriate residents will be deported to their home countries and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for specified periods as stipulated by law.

The Public Security also emphasised that the fine will be doubled for repeat offenders, stressing the importance of adhering to Hajj regulations and instructions to ensure pilgrims can perform their rituals safely, comfortably and peacefully.

Anyone caught transporting Hajj violators without a permit will face a jail term for up to six months and a fine of up to 50,000 riyals.

If the violator is a resident, he will be deported after serving the sentence and barred from re-entering the Kingdom for specified periods as stipulated by law.

The fine will be multiplied according to the number of transported violators.