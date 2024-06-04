Dubai: As Saudi Arabia prepares for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, nearly one million foreign pilgrims have already arrived in the Kingdom, according to the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat).

By the end of Sunday, a total of 935,966 pilgrims had entered through various air, land, and sea ports across the country.

The Saudi Press Agency said that the majority of these pilgrims, totaling 896,287, travelled by air. Meanwhile, land ports saw 37,280 arrivals, and 2,399 pilgrims entered via sea.

In response to the large numbers, the Jawazat has mobilised substantial resources to streamline entry procedures for the pilgrims, often referred to as the guests of God.