Cairo: A Malaysian pilgrim died inside the Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest place in the Saudi city of Mecca, 12 hours after arrival to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage for the first time in his life.

Clad in the white Ihram robe, Mohammad Zuhair, in his 50s, passed away in the Tawaf (circumambulation) courtyard, home to the Holy Kaaba at the mosque, the Saudi news website Sabq reported.

He did not suffer from health problems, according to the report.

Zuhair had arrived in Mecca along with his wife for the upcoming Hajj. Both had applied in the 11th hour in their home country to attend Hajj. They were unexpectedly accepted to go on the holy journey.

After arrival in Mecca as a member of a group of pilgrims from Malaysia, the couple headed to the Grand Mosque where he completed the ritual of encircling the Kaaba.

While moving towards Al Mas’aa, where the ritual Sa’i is performed at the Grand Mosque, he suddenly collapsed, the report said.

Medics on the site rushed to help him. He was able to rise to his feet and moved for some steps before falling again and died.

His wife Fawzia, who accompanied him on the journey and witnessed his last minutes in life, recalled that while leaving their house for the Kuala Lumpur airport en route to Saudi Arabia, he asked her about the dead. "Thank God, we're going to perform Hajj. We don't know if we we'll return or not, my husband," she remembered answering him.

However, deep down, she believed her husband had wished to have a happy ending to his life and die at the Grand Mosque.

Arrangements are underway for his burial.